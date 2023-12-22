Name Adel Emam Net Worth $100 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth May 17, 1940 Age 83 Years Gender Male Profession Comedian, Actor Nationality Egypt

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Will McCormack’s Net Worth?

Adel Emam, the esteemed Egyptian actor known for his remarkable performances in film, television, and theater, has amassed a fortune worth $100 million. He has appeared in over 50 films, including "My Wife, the Director General," "My Wife's Dignity," "My Wife's Goblin" and "Virgo" among others. Furthermore, the UN appointed Emam as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR in 2000.

Touria Jabrane presents Egyptian movie and stage actor Adel Emam. Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau

Emam's journey in the entertainment industry started with theatre productions like "Ana w Howa w Heya" in 1962. In films, he was seen in secondary positions in comedic works like "My Wife, the Director General" in 1966 and "My Wife's Dignity" in 1967.

Also Read: What Is 'Queen of Versailles' Fame Jackie Siegel's Net Worth?

During the early 1970s, Emam co-starred with Salah Zulfikar in "Virgo" and played a leading role in "Find a Scandal" alongside Mervat Amin and Samir Sabry. Later, he appeared in films like "The Suspect" in 1981 and "Love in a Jail Cell" in 1983.

Known for his portrayal of political and religious themes, his films often explored Egypt's societal issues, such as in "The Terrorist." Frequently cast by producer Emad Adeeb, Emam appeared in movies such as "Morgan Ahmed Morgan" and "Hassan and Marcus" with Omar Sharif.

Also Read: From 'Henry V' to 'Oppenheimer'; What Is Actor, Director Kenneth Branagh's Net Worth?

In 2005, the actor starred in "The Embassy in the Building" and featured in "The Yacoubian Building," a high-budget film offering a keen perspective on contemporary Egyptian life through the stories of residents in a downtown Cairo building.

Adel Emam arrives on stage during the 14th Marrakech International Film Festival. Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau

Instagram 1.4 Million Followers Facebook 18 Million Followers

Emam was born on May 17, 1940, in Mansoura, Egypt. He earned a bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Cairo University. In his career, he has appeared in over a hundred and three movies and ten plays, making him one of the most famous actors in the Arab world.

Emam and his wife, Hala el-Shalaqani have three children: Ramy, Sarah, and Mohamed. He is known to have been great friends with the late Younes Shalaby and Saeed Saleh since university.

In 2012, Emam was sentenced to three months in jail (in absentia) for allegedly offending Islam. Fortunately, after a few months, a Cairo misdemeanors court cleared him of the charges.

- 2x Horus Award (Cairo International Film Festival)

- Honorary Award (Marrakech International Film Festival) (2014)

- International Jury Award (São Paulo International Film Festival)

- Lifetime Achievement Award (Dubai International Film Festival) (2005, 2008)

- Career Achievement Award (El-Gouna Film Festival) (2017)

Adel Emam receives a tribute award during the 14th Marrakech International Film Festival. Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau

What are some of Adel Emam's most acclaimed films?

Adel Emam's most notable works include "Omaret Yakobean," "Al-irhabi," and "The Yacoubian Building."

How many awards has Adel Emam won during his career?

Adel Emam has received several awards, including the "Horus" Award at the Cairo International Film Festival and an Honorary Award at the Marrakech International Film Festival, among others.

Has Adel Emam been involved in any controversies related to his work?

In 2012, Adel Emam faced legal challenges when he was sentenced to three months in jail for allegedly offending Islam.

More from MARKETREALIST

Renowned Opera Singer Barbara Hendricks Is Also a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador; What’s Her Net Worth?

What Is 'Breaking Bad' Actor Jesse Plemons' Net Worth?