Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others

The creator shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people on how to be safe.

In an age when technology has opened up avenues for fraudsters to craft sophisticated schemes, there are some who are sticking to age old emotional manipulation. Shopping both online and offline has become a dangerous activity given the rising number of scams. Recently a Target shopper warned of a new ploy by scammers to rob people in broad daylight through emotional manipulation. TikTok creator, Adryan Moorefield (@adryanmoorefield) shared that he nearly fell for a sob story while shopping for groceries. He further shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people to be safe.

Representative image of a Target store front (Image source: Max Bender on Unsplash)

In his viral TikTok video, Moorefield shared that he was shopping at Target when a strange woman approached him asking for help. He said the woman had a Russian or a Ukranian accent and was in deep distress. She told him that she recently became a grandmother and her family couldn't afford to buy baby food for the newborn. Out of kindness, Moorefield said he would help out and pay for the baby food. As the two went into the aisles to get the food, another woman showed up. She claimed to be the elderly woman's daughter, who was there to get some stuff for her baby.

Screenshot showing Moorefield sharing his story (Image source: TikTok/@adryanmoorefield)

The younger woman then took over saying she had forgotten some items. The creator later noted that it was all strange as the women knew exactly where to go and find the specific items. Furthermore, they conveniently had a basket as well which seemed odd as they were asking people for help. The creator added that while the younger woman was picking out items, the older one distracted him by thanking him and saying that she would pray for him. Once she returned, they went on to the register to get the items billed. This is when things got out of control.

Moorefield explained that the women got more than just baby food which he had originally agreed to pay for. Furthermore, the cashier kept scanning items and the total kept rising ultimately surpassing $800. Moorefield said he saw baby food, clothes, some technology, and more in the basket. By then he had realized that it was all a scam, and it wasn't about the baby food at all.

Moorefield knew that he had to get out of the situation as the women were robbing him in broad daylight. Thus, he pretended to receive a call that was supposedly about a big emergency. He told the women that he had to leave immediately and asked them to continue with the billing.

Screenshots showing the creator describing his escape and warning people about the scam (Image source: TikTok/@adryanmoorefield)

As he walked out, the older woman noticed that he had forgotten to pay. "Of course, I forgot to pay because this is a scam!" the creator said. He further explained that they lingered around the store and soon enough he saw the "grandmother" with another bunch of strange women, who could be more of her daughters in distress. He recalled seeing the younger woman as well who appeared to be frustrated with the failed attempt. The creator warned the viewers to be careful in such situations. "I am not asking you to be not nice, but be careful," he said. He said if someone asks for help or baby formula, people should help them. However, if they notice such strange things happening or if the bill goes stupidly high, they should know it's a scam.

Viewers in the comments supported Moorefield's observations saying that it was a rather common trick."Same thing happened to me in here Florida. She pulled up on me with a cart full of groceries and other items and asked if I could pay for it. My then 7yr old responded "what she take you for," @hangingwithjhay wrote.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the scam (Image source: TikTok /@hollij16)

Some suggested that the scammers hoard items, make victims pay, and then collect the receipts from them only to return the items and get cash. "The best part of the scam is when they ask for the receipt once you pay. But that’s so they can bring it back & get the money," @ninacallis explained.

For more updates and such informative content, follow Adryan Moorefield @adryanmoorefield on TikTok.