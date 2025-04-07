ECONOMY & WORK
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car

Even the cast, including Drew Carey was overjoyed by the 'Miracle' win of the player.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's reaction and Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant's reaction and Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Game shows have added a new dimension to the American dream by giving generations of viewers the hope that they could use puzzle-solving and pricing skills to win dream vacations, swanky cars, and a lot of cash in a matter of minutes. But some of these games can be very tricky, and players need a miracle to win them. Otis, an Army veteran who played the "Any Number" game on the show, delighted the fans and the cast by pulling off one such astonishing win.

Screenshot showing the contestant's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Otis was in the Army for 29 years where he worked as a water purification treatment officer. Carey thanked the veteran for his service and revealed that he would be playing the "Any Number" game for a brand new 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE and a set of advanced resistance workout equipment.

Screenshot showing Otis alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Otis alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The game features a large board as the centerpiece, which lists the names of the two prizes and a picture of a piggy bank, representing money. Alongside the prizes, there are blank spaces for up to five digits for the price of a car, three digits for a merchandise, and three digits for loose change in the piggy bank.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The players have to call out the digits that they think are in the price of the items one by one, and if they do so correctly, they get to keep the prizes. To help the players, the first digit in the price of the car is revealed. The catch of the game is that to win the car, the player has to reveal its price before the smaller items. If the price of the smaller prizes is revealed first, then the player wins only that prize. In Otis's game he had to guess the digits in the price of the Nissan Sentra S first. The digit given to him was a two, and he had to call out the remaining digits. Otis first picked seven, and it turned out to be the first number in the price of the workout gear. He then picked three, which was the second digit in the price of the car. He picked six, which was the last digit in the price of the car, and then nine, which was the first digit in the amount of the piggy bank.

Screenshot showing Otis playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Otis playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

He picked two, which was another digit in the price of the workout equipment. This meant that Otis was one digit away from winning the workout gear instead of the brand-new car. In a miraculous moment, Otis picked the number one, which fit right into the price of the car. With only one number remaining, Otis put his faith in the number eight, and it turned out to be the final digit in the price of the car. He threw his hands in the air to celebrate and gave Carey a big hug before almost falling on him. As Otis walked to his prize, Carey threw his arms in the air and yelled, “Do you believe in miracles?”

 

The army veteran then cheered his way to the car, giving a high five to the model, James O'Halloran, and a big hug to Manuella Arbelaez, who presented his brand new car.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
