ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch

Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary making a multimillion-dollar deal with the founder of Zipz (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary making a multimillion-dollar deal with the founder of Zipz (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Among "Shark Tank" judges, Kevin O'Leary is not just an intimidating figure because of his sharp tongue but is also a shrewd negotiator who comes up with offers as creative as many pitches. Andrew McMurray entered the show with single-serve wine glasses under his brand Zipz, only to make one of the biggest deals in the show's history, which came with a catch. O'Leary did offer him an investment but also slipped in a condition that ensured that he could make the most of the business, if the product became a success.

McMurray had asked for $2.5 million for 10% equity in his business, and as he started his pitch, he explained that his company is all about packaging and licensing before mentioning how it was right up O'Leary's alley. "You're a smart grasshopper," Mr Wonderful, noted.

Screenshot showing McMurray making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing McMurray making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

The BPA-free single-serve wine glasses from Zipz were so strong that he could stand on them. McMurray claimed that they lasted for a year, which prompted O'Leary to ask about the patent. The founder shared that it was a French company that came up with the technology, and they were undergoing tests to determine the exact shelf life.

Screenshot showing O'Leary opening a glass of wine (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing O'Leary opening a glass of wine (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Coming to numbers, the entrepreneur shared that the company had made $130,00 in licensing fees from big stores like Walmart. He added that there was an investor who had provided $8.5 million, a number that upset several Sharks. Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner dropped out early and quietly, with Robert Herjavec following suit later. The only Shark left was Mr Wonderful O'Leary, who explained that he had been negotiating a deal for O'Leary Wines with COSTCO and he could do the same for Zips as well. However, he had major problems with the price of $3.99 for a single glass of wine.

"Majority of wine in America is sold for $9.95 a bottle. So where this packaging idea has so much merit in terms of its delivery it fails on its pricing," he said."The average consumer can get five and a half glasses for $9.99 and $3.99 for a glass is the problem," O'Leary added. 

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

He further tried to sober up the entrepreneur, saying that getting a deal with COSTCO, the largest buyer of wine, isn't easy. After some intense negotiations, Mr Wonderful offered $2.5 million for 10%, but he demanded an option to buy another 10% at the same $25 million valuation if they successfully got into COSTCO. "So, if you sell the company at some point for $50 million, I get to buy the 10% at the same $25 million valuation," he explained. McMurray then went out to make a call and sealed the deal with O'Leary after coming back.

 

Things seemed to go well for a while for Zipz as McMurray made an appearance in a follow-up appearance on the "Shark Tank" sister program "Beyond the Tank" in 2016. However, O'Leary appeared frustrated with how slowly things were moving as the company was yet to turn a profit.

 

According to the Food Republic, the company went quiet online after pivoting to a  B2B model shortly after its appearance on the follow-up. Furthermore, the COSTCO deal that O'Leary was so keen to clinch never materialized. 

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and Andrew McMurray shaking hands
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and Andrew McMurray shaking hands (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
12 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
13 hours ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
1 day ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
2 days ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
The old painting turned out to be an early piece from the renowned artist David Hockney.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
Fans were shocked to see how the player couldn't solve one of the easiest puzzles in the show's history.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
The company, Scholly, entered the Shark Tank Hall of Fame as it gave a 60x return years later.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
5 days ago