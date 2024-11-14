'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history

Viewers of the show labelled her guess as one of the craziest answers in the show's history.

Game shows on TV are all about people using their knowledge or simply relying on luck, to get rich, but it's the gaffes that are often more entertaining. "Wheel of Fortune" contestants often make mistakes and sometimes they turn out to be hilarious. Among bizarre guesses on the show, the funniest has to be the one made by a contestant Phoebe Huynh. In a recent episode, Hyunh earned a shot at competing in the bonus round to win an additional prize. However, her unconventional guesses robbed her of the prize and left the audience in splits. Viewers of the show haven't stopped talking about it labelling her answer as one of the “craziest” guesses ever in the show’s history.

On November 8's episode Huynh went up against Lisa Spruill and Jayden Johnson to enter the show's bonus round. The contestant who shared that she was eight years old when she moved to the U.S. and learned to speak English by watching the game show, performed well to beat her opponents early on. She ultimately won the episode and got the chance to spin the wheel again to win an additional prize.

For the bonus round, Huynh picked "Food and Drink" as the category before selecting her bonus envelope. She picked the letters D, P, H, and O along with the show's customary R, S, T, L, N, and E. When Vanna White revealed all the letters, the puzzle read, "_ _ND_ _D _R_ _T."

Huynh was already trying to figure out the answer when host Ryan Seacrest said, "You've had a great night so far. Sound it out. You've got ten seconds to solve it. Good luck, Phoebe." When the timer started, the contestant seemed to be stumped as she started making wild guesses that didn't fit. She seemed to be hung up on the words "Sun-Dried" despite them not fitting into the puzzle. She went on the say "Sun-dried grapes? Sun-dried... birds?" and finally "Sun-dried cats" before the clock ran out. The answer was finally revealed to be "Candied Fruit," which was nowhere close to the bizarre guesses that Huynh made.

Once she heard the answer, Huynh shrugged and said, "Well, I don't eat candied fruit," to which Seacrest jokingly asked, "Do you eat sun-dried birds?" The contestant kept the banter up by responding with, "No, I'm vegetarian!" Seacrest laughed at her reaction along with the audience.

When he tried to open the bonus round envelope, the contestant stopped him saying she didn't want to look. However, Seacrest went on to open it anyway, revealing that she had just lost out on an additional $75,000. Despite the blunder, Hyunh took home a sizable $19,200 that she had won on the episode.

While the studio audience thoroughly enjoyed the interaction, fans on social media were equally entertained. In the comments section of the video on YouTube, viewers shared how amazed they were. "Sundried cats? Needed a good laugh," @randybradley4151 commented.

Some even empathized with the contestant. "Oh I was so sure she’d get it—— but no. So sad for her( esp because of the good bonus ) But a lot of people have never eaten that," @rebeccasouthern4782 wrote. "What the HELL is a CANDIED Fruit???!!! BS puzzle" @guyfierimtwi suggested.