Woman leaves $777 tip for servers because she thought world was ending — then she returned

The woman who believed that the 'Rapture' would occur on April 8, definitely had a rude awakening.

The April 8 solar eclipse marked a special event for Americans as the country was in the 'path of totality'. While for many it was an exceptional astronomical feat, for some it held massive religious significance. This is what two servers of a taco restaurant in Florida found when a woman tipped them $300 and $777 each, fearing that the 'Rapture' would occur on April 8. However, on the day following the eclipse, the reality dawned on the woman who then cried foul.

According to Britannica, 'the rapture' in Christianity relates to the end of time. As per popular belief, during the event all living and dead believers will ascend into heaven. As per experts, the anticipation of the rapture stems from the belief that Jesus would return to redeem all believers.

The rumor that April 8 was judgment day started circulating before the eclipse. Thus, the generous tipper was sure all believers would rise to the heavens on the day.

The first server who got a $300 tip shared the story in a Reddit post. In the brief post, the taco restaurant worker wrote that the woman was nice but she kept trying to "proselytize" her throughout the service. In the end, she left a whopping $300 tip on a $40 bill leaving a note on the receipt that read, "In case you don't rise on the 8th."

Days later, the user shared another post to say that the woman had returned. She wrote that this time another server attended to her. The second server knew that she was the same woman who tipped $300 but he didn't treat her any differently.

The user shared that the woman asked this server if he was Christian. When the server said no, she kept telling him how bad it would be for the sinners after the Rapture. The server didn't contradict as he didn't want to upset her. At the end of her meal, the woman left a massive tip, which was $777. She told the server that he "would need it after".

The user added that the previous time this happened, their manager had refused to take money from the delusional customer. Thus, this time, the servers went up to the manager who confirmed with the woman that she intended to tip the server $777. The woman left before the manager could attempt to return the money. "If she comes back April 9th, she probably won't be able to get the money back, but I honestly feel bad for her," the user wrote.

The user's suspicion proved to be true as the woman returned soon after the eclipse.

However, this time the generosity had left her as she claimed that her tips were fraudulent and tampered with by the servers, the user wrote in another follow-up post.

The user added that both the servers had already received their tips and had to pay income tax on it, making it impossible to return the money. The manager informed the woman about the situation and she "stormed out angrily in her Mercedes", the user wrote.

Fellow Redditors were baffled by the story and how predictably it developed. "A fool and his money are soon parted," as the saying goes. Or her money, in this case," wrote user @WizardWatson9.

Meanwhile, in the second post, several had predicted the outcome. "Om just waiting for Tuesday about The story of her coming back and demanding having her money back because the rapture didn't happen, wrote user @Ismoketobaccoinabong.

