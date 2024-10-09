ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more

Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
UPDATED 32 MINUTES AGO
Representative image | PBS | Antiques Roadshow | Youtube
Representative image | PBS | Antiques Roadshow | Youtube

All that shines isn't gold but sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold. This is what people realize when they find luxury items, artifacts, rare collectibles and more at thrift stores. A woman bought a simple-looking coat at an estate sale, which she thought belonged to an actor. The woman took the coat to the PBS Antiques Roadshow to see if she got lucky. Turns out the coat was estimated to be 350 times more than what she paid, according to Timothy Gordon, appraisal expert of the show. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS
Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS

Here's the incredible appraisal story

Back in 2016, a segment of the Antiques Roadshow was based in Palm Springs, Florida. There was a woman who shopped at an estate sale in Malibu, California, and brought a special coat to be evaluated. The woman said that the sale was at famous actor Carol O'Connor's. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS
Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS

The shopper revealed that she believed O'Connor wore the coat on the hit show "All in the Family," while playing the famous character of Archie Bunker. The woman then shared that when she got to the sale, she went upstairs to the master bedroom. There she found a closet filled with men's clothes and among them was the coat. It was in great condition. She asked the estate host, who was O'Connor's daughter-in-law, about the coat. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS
Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS

"These couldn't possibly be your father-in-law's clothes," she recalls saying to the estate sale host. She said the daughter-in-law responded that they were, in fact, the actor's clothes, as her mother-in-law rarely threw things out. 

The woman recognized the coat that Archie wore in several episodes by the American flag pin on the lapel. She said she bought it as a gift for her dad who is a big fan of the show. Gordon then asks her how much did she buy the coat for. She says she got it for just $40. 

The show, "All in the Family" still remains one of the most influential TV shows in American history. Gordon says that the show broke all kinds of stereotypes at the time and challenged social constructs with humor. 

 

Gordon then notes that the coat was still in great condition and it appeared the same as the one O'Connor wore in the show, pointing to the photographs that the woman had brought.

He added that the jacket was not a costume-made piece but a purchased one. He suspected that there may have been one or two more such coats for backup. "But this was Archie Bunker's and Carroll O'Connor took it home," the appraiser then noted. 

Carrol O'Connor wearing the coat in a scene from All in the Family | Getty Images
Carrol O'Connor wearing the coat in a scene from All in the Family | Getty Images

He assessed that the vintage jacket was in great condition and called it "an iconic" item. He then said that he believed the jacket would go for up to $15,000 at an auction. Hearing this, the woman's jaw drops in disbelief. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS
Screenshot from the video | YouTube | PBS

The appraisal expert says that for insurance purposes, his valuation of the jacket would be a whopping $20,000. "You are kidding me!" responded the shocked owner. This shouldn't have been a surprise, as the coat featured in one of the best American television series.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
9 hours ago
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
NEWS
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
Many are now heading to the shop from far beyond the county to try their luck.
13 hours ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”.
14 hours ago
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
Pam, 83, said "I could have made a fortune, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve had a happier life than Marilyn ever had. I’ve no regrets."
1 day ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
2 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
2 days ago
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
NEWS
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
For decades, the painting was hung in a shabby frame in the living room.
2 days ago
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
NEWS
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
2 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
2 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
3 days ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
3 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
3 days ago
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
NEWS
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
3 days ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
3 days ago
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
NEWS
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
The number was so large that it didn't even fit on a single line on the document.
3 days ago
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
NEWS
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
4 days ago
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
NEWS
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
He sued the lottery company for breach of contract, gross negligence and the infliction of emotional distress among other claims.
4 days ago
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
NEWS
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
As of 2024, the iconic West Coast rapper is worth well over $160 million.
4 days ago
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
4 days ago
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
NEWS
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
"People were super welcoming and everyone wanted to have a coffee with me," she talked about the residents.
5 days ago