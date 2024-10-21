ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came

The man didn't provide too many details about the incident mentioned in the lawsuit.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Discrimination and unethical trade practices can severely damage a brand's image and can also lead to legal trouble in the age of social media. But it may prove to be very costly for Walmart if a man wins a court battle against the retail giant. Earlier this year, a Texas man sued Walmart for $100 million in damages and will only accept "unlimited free lifetime shopping" at any of its locations as an alternative. Roderick Jackson of Waskom, Texas, filed two handwritten complaints with a District Court over an incident inolving discrimination and the “false pretense of shoplifting” at a Walmart outlet, according to Fox News.

 

What Led to the Lawsuit?

Jackson filed the complaints without an attorney in January that said he was suing Walmart for an incident that occurred at a store in Omaha, Nebraska, in March 2021.

View of the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas | Getty Images | stock photo
View of the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas | (Image source: Getty Images)

According to documents obtained by Fox Business, one complaint was over a “false pretense of shoplifting” and the other claimed that he “suffered civil rights violations based on race/color.” Apart from the compensation, Jackson also demanded that Walmart should pay all court fees associated with the lawsuit. The complaints did not provide any other details about the incident that he mentioned, while a spokesperson for Walmart said the firm does “not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

Too Ambitious for a Happy Ending

Jackson's complaints were sadly thrown out by a judge after the court determined that both complaints were not properly completed and told him to file new ones. 

“Jackson has failed to complete the civil complaint form properly and as a result, it is difficult, if not impossible, for the court to determine the jurisdictional, legal, and factual basis for the plaintiff’s allegation," the court documents said according to Fox59.

A judge summing up and making decision | Getty Images | Stock photo
Representational image of a judge summing up his decision | (Image source: Getty Images)

Jackson did file amended complaints in February, citing "slander/ libel, malicious prosecution, false imprisonment or detainment, defamation and false allegations of a crime" as the basis for the lawsuit. This time, Jackson demanded $100 million in damages in each of the cases but did not mention free unlimited shopping.

Following the amendment, in April, Walmart requested  the cases be dismissed and Judge Timothy Brooks did just that citing failure to state a proper claim and lack of jurisdiction.

“As we’ve said all along, we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind and Mr. Jackson’s claims are without merit. We’re pleased with the Court’s decision," Walmart said in a statement shared with KNWA/KFTA. However, Jackson did not give up and appealed the judge’s decision to throw out the two cases.

 

Walmart representatives further shared details of the case with NBC News. The company claimed that the two cases and allegations were almost identical to a previous lawsuit that Jackson filed in 2021.

Back then, Jackson alleged that in an incident that occurred in Nebraska, he was racially profiled and falsely accused of a crime, which led to his arrest. In the complaint, he claimed that he suffered emotional stress and pain from handcuffs.

Representative image of a man in handcuffs | Getty Images | Stock photo
Representative image of a man in handcuffs | (Image source: Getty Images)

While he did not name the police department, he did seek $100 million and “a huge credit for future shopping”. He even amended the complaint to ask for a whopping $175 million in damages.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
WALMART
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
The man didn't provide too many details about the incident mentioned in the lawsuit.
2 hours ago
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
NEWS
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
Cross isn't the first person to pick the same number for multiple tickets, but won big with more than a hundred of them.
5 hours ago
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
NEWS
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
Cavanagh first started collecting credit cards as part of a bet, but didn't stop even after winning.
6 hours ago
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
NEWS
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
Through luck, quick thinking, and due dilligence, the woman claimed she got to keep the money.
18 hours ago
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
NEWS
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
The mother decided to look up the cup and saucer set online since it appeared to be something fancy.
22 hours ago
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
NEWS
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
The former US President is known for visiting the fast food chain's outlets for campaigning.
1 day ago
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
NEWS
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
The students were amused to find out about the unusual test that their professor had come up with.
1 day ago
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
NEWS
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
Even after he won, the man had no idea about the amount that he was going to walk away with.
1 day ago
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
NEWS
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
There are six different packages for donating to the campaign but it isn't clear what donors get.
1 day ago
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
The seller had accurately estimated the rock's value but the buyer argued that he also had to sell it forward.
2 days ago
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
NEWS
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
The former president kept repeating the claim, while it was later revealed that he got a lot more than a million dollars.
2 days ago
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
NEWS
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
The heated exchange triggered mixed reactions from social media users before it was deleted.
2 days ago
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
NEWS
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
3 days ago
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
NEWS
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
There's still no record of how many such coins might still be in circulation or sitting in someone's coin collection.
3 days ago
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
NEWS
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
3 days ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
Her comments came at a time when several CEOs were slammed for insensitive comments about layoffs.
3 days ago
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
The expert who examined the helmet using an X-ray gun was bowled over by what he discovered.
3 days ago
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
NEWS
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
The World War II veteran had no family to take care of him, hence the staff stepped forward.
4 days ago
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
NEWS
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
He had no car or furniture, and his mobile home was almost empty except for a TV.
4 days ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
4 days ago