Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000

The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) Screenshot showing Eve Dubois on the sets of "Family Feud" Canada and (R) A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Cover image source: (L) YouTube | Family Feud Canada) (R) Getty Images Joey Raedle)

Gameshows on TV are not just entertaining because of the games and prizes that people walk home with, but the goof-ups also provide comic relief and meme material. The latest contestant to become the subject of online jokes is Eve Dubois, who appeared on the Canadian show, "Family Feud." Dubois had a hilarious moment when she couldn't answer a simple question about the beloved cartoon character Popeye, and cost her family $10,000. The mistake was later rewarded by a fast-food chain named Popeyes! 

A sign hangs outside of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A Costly Fumble

Dubois was on the podium when the game was in the sudden death round, and she was squaring off against a member of the Tomlins family for a chance to play for the 10,000 Canadian dollars in the “Fast Money” round. She looked confident and ready to take the ultimate prize home for her family, and Host Gerry Dee asked, "Name Popeye's favorite food." Dubois hit the buzzer before the host could finish the question and blurted out "It's Chicken." She was so sure that she was right, that she started dancing out of excitement.

Screenshot showing Dubois answering the question (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud Canada)

However, the Dubois family screamed in shock and when the contestant turned to the board she saw a big red mark, which left her gasping for air. 

Screenshot showing Dubois shocked after messing up the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud Canada)

The other team quickly rang in and said "spinach," which was the right answer, since Dee was referring to the cartoon character and not the restaurant. "I thought you meant Popeye's Chicken," Dubois joked with an awkward smile. Her family also embraced her laughing and smiling but they couldn't help but tease her for the hilarious mistake. While Dubois played it off nicely, she ended up becoming a meme on the internet. 

 

Fast Food Brand Takes Notice

The clip of the silly incident was later posted on X (formerly Twitter) by “Family Feud” Canada. It gained millions of views within a day and even caught the attention of the Miami-based restaurant, Popeyes. Within a day, the company tweeted telling Dubois that they loved her answer anyway and would be awarding her with Popeyes chicken worth $10,000. “Our survey says you got that right,” the restaurant wrote in the tweet, and added “DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

 

Later the host Gerry Dee consoled Dubois by saying that many of her generation would be more familiar with the restaurant instead of the old cartoon character. While Dubois agreed, she also shared that everything worked out as she got the reward anyway, since Popeyes changed it from $10,000 in chicken to $10,000 in cash.

 

She said it was a lot of chicken and they couldn't figure out how to give it to her. So, two weeks after announcing her reward, the company wrote a check for $10,000, to "buy as much chicken" as she wanted. She further shared that local restaurants started using her clip in their promotional banners as well. Even her family living in Florida called her up saying that they just saw her on the news.

