ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.

In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Shark Tank judges (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global/ABC)
Screenshots showing Shark Tank judges (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global/ABC)

The sharp criticism that comes with rejection on "Shark Tank" can either leave entrepreneurs devastated, or even more determined to achieve success. Although some do make it as entrepreneurs despite being denied an investment on "Shark Tank," it's rare for former contestants to make a comeback as sharks on the show. Jamie Siminoff's story serves as an example of how even the most cunning business minds in the country can miss out on recognizing the potential of a lucrative idea. Siminoff, the creator of the 'Ring' doorcam, walked out of the Tank empty-handed in 2013 but about half a decade later he proved everyone wrong by coming back as a judge and investor.

Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff speaks onstage during Day 2 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 (Image source: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff speaks onstage during Day 2 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 (Image source: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

The Ultimate Darkhorse

In 2013, Siminoff walked into the Shark Tank to pitch his idea for a “smart doorbell". His product, "Doorbot" allowed homeowners to see the people at their doorstep from any part of the world using their smartphone. He was seeking a $700,000 investment for a 10% stake implying that his company was worth $7 million. While Siminoff had impressive online sales and a strong mission to make neighborhoods safer the sharks weren't convinced.

The celebrity investors weren’t confident about the product being sellable, and billionaire investor Mark Cuban claimed that the company did not have the potential to grow beyond $40 million. One by one, the Sharks bowed out, thinking the company could be easily driven out of the market by its competitors.

 

In an interview with Inc., the CEO recalled that it was a tough drive back home, where the garage doubled up as his company’s headquarters. Despite the setback, he slogged forward, gaining clarity on what went wrong. “We were at the point where we had sales, we had a good product, but we had such a complex business,” Siminoff told Inc. in 2018. He admitted that the company couldn't show how it would get to the next stage as they were in an "awkward adolescent phase" at the time. 

 

Siminoff shared that the company got its footing after more than 100 “grueling” hours of marketing which brought in a record $22.6 million from sales in one day. The increased visibility of the product grabbed the attention of several big investors including English business magnate and Virgin Group founder,  Richard Branson, and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

 

In total, Siminoff raised $28 million in the company’s 2015 funding round with Branson reportedly taking a 5% stake in the company, and O'Neal becoming the spokesperson for the firm. In 2017, the company which was renamed to "Ring," raised another $109 million in its Series D funding round and secured a blockbuster deal with Amazon a year later, reportedly worth $1 billion. 

 

Shark Tank Redemption

After proving the sharks wrong, Siminoff got a phone call from a producer of the show who invited him to join the panel for the 2018 season. "That was a quick yes for me," Siminoff told Inc in the interview. 

 

His return marked a historical moment in the show and after becoming a shark, Siminoff said that he understood why he couldn't secure a deal. He explained that information flies past at a rapid pace and it is difficult to gauge a company's potential in such a short time.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
50 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
4 hours ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
6 hours ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
7 hours ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
19 hours ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
1 day ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
1 day ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
The boy first thought of it when he was just 8 years old and started working on it with his father.
2 days ago
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
WALMART
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
The TikTok campaign helped the user collect a lot more than he intended to through a fundraiser.
2 days ago
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
NEWS
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.
2 days ago
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
NEWS
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
He proved everybody wrong when he chose to rise above greed.
2 days ago
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
NEWS
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
2 days ago
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
WALMART
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.
3 days ago
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
NEWS
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
Users pointed out how the glitch was too obvious to be missed by the production team.
3 days ago
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
NEWS
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
While Schwimmer and his entrepreneur friend put up a great show, the Sharks weren't impressed.
3 days ago
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
NEWS
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
The waitress narrated her story to the woman who was a psychologist helping people with PTSD.
3 days ago
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought
Rodriguez's salary has been a running joke among fans who compare it to Kimmel's paycheck.
3 days ago
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
3 days ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
3 days ago