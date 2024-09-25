ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from

The investigation into the matter has raised more questions than answers.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: Getty Images - Andy Sacks (Representative)
Cover image source: Getty Images - Andy Sacks (Representative)

The South Carolina state government has a big money problem, and it doesn't know if it is good or bad. The state has about $1.8 billion in its bank account and no one knows how it got there or what they should do with it. Reports suggest that the state has been plagued with accounting problems for decades, and now the Senate has established a panel to investigate the matter. Leading the senate panel and the investigation is Republican state Sen. Larry Grooms. 

 

Story of the Mystery Fund

The story of the funds started when a junior staffer noticed the balance in a state account in late 2022. The error revealed Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom's ignorance of issues in his office. Eckstorm, who resigned last year, had received several warnings from experts, the SC Daily Gazette reported.

 

After the senate panel took charge of the investigation, it summoned state Auditor George Kennedy, who is responsible for independently reviewing the state’s financial record keeping. Kennedy told senators his office learned about the funds in 2017, in an off-the-radar account. However, they waived it off in the annual audits, believing it was a temporary measure, part of the accounting system changeover.

 

The state went through a decade-long transition of shifting to a new accounting system between 2007 and 2017, according to the SC Daily Gazette. Eckstrom and other state officials had testified that it was a chaotic transition. 

Thus, the mystery funds are estimated to be part of the fallout from a $3.5 billion accounting snafu that went unchecked for a decade. While Kennedy thought the funds had no “relevant” impact on the financial statements, they were proven wrong. 

The bank account is now being examined by state and private accountants, CBS News reported. 

Investigative accountants are still working through the mess to figure out the origin of the funds. According to the Senate leaders, it seems that every time the state's books were out of order, the money was shifted from somewhere into an account to possibly help balance things out, the CBS report said. 

However, lawmakers said that the state's financial leaders are yet to provide any concrete answers as to why, the $1.8 billion was parked in the largely logistical account during the transition. Furthermore, Sen. Grooms has said that it is also unclear why nobody tried to fix it either. Thus, it is clear that despite Eckstorm's departure and Gov. Henry McMaster’s appointment, problems with the state's financial system remain. 

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster walks off the stage during a rally | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster walks off the stage during a rally | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

While lawmakers are demanding answers from State Treasurer Curtis Loftis as to why they didn't address the extra funds, Curtis in a statement said it wasn't his office's job. The comptroller general "is attempting to shift responsibility to clean up its mess to the Treasurer," Loftis wrote in a letter, CBS reported.

 

Loftis also stated that his staff spent thousands of hours researching the account, while the Comptroller General's Office refused to meet with them or share information. He said it was impossible to find the source in the currently assigned timeline. 

 

On the other hand,  Loftis, whose job is primarily to write checks for the state, said that he invested the money in the mystery account and made the state nearly $200 million in interest. While this could be a silver lining, it also raised questions about why he didn't let the General Assembly know about the money. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from
NEWS
South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from
The investigation into the matter has raised more questions than answers.
5 hours ago
Shopper complains about selling 'woody' chicken in Costco, so the CEO himself stepped up to address it
COSTCO
Shopper complains about selling 'woody' chicken in Costco, so the CEO himself stepped up to address it
Costco President and CEO Ron Vachris proved that Costco always puts its members first.
8 hours ago
Fake parking tickets are on the rise, so here's how you can always be one step ahead
NEWS
Fake parking tickets are on the rise, so here's how you can always be one step ahead
If you ever receive a parking ticket, whether it be in a parking garage or pay-for-parking lot, it might not be real.
19 hours ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
1 day ago
First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005
NEWS
First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005
The video titled "Me at the Zoo" was posted on April 23, 2005, a month before YouTube's official launch. 
1 day ago
Man lives an entire year without spending a single penny after coming up with a genius idea
NEWS
Man lives an entire year without spending a single penny after coming up with a genius idea
Mark Boyle said he would choose this life over the other, any day.
1 day ago
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
1 day ago
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
NEWS
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
2 days ago
License plate with unique number sells for a price higher than an apartment in New York City
NEWS
License plate with unique number sells for a price higher than an apartment in New York City
The auction house previously held the record for selling the number "1" license plate for $14.2 million in 2008.
2 days ago
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
NEWS
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
The X user shared an image of the receipt from the pandemic era.
2 days ago
Could Blockbuster be making a comeback? 90s kids speculate the return of video rental era
NEWS
Could Blockbuster be making a comeback? 90s kids speculate the return of video rental era
Is Blockbuster coming back? The defunct video-rental giant has been closed for a decade. The Blockbuster website is back online. Let's investigate.
2 days ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
3 days ago
Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune
An art expert estimated that Harrison can make more money if he tore the book apart and sold each of the illustrations separately.
3 days ago
Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering
NEWS
Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering
The post further claimed that the actor said his catchphrase "Wow" 102 times in those movies.
3 days ago
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
COSTCO
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
The worker recounts that there was a 16-17-year-old pushing the cart who might have been one of his kids.
3 days ago
Billionaire Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio that's just as impressive as her musical legacy
NEWS
Billionaire Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio that's just as impressive as her musical legacy
Taylor Swift entered the real estate market at age 19. Since then, she’s purchased multiple homes around the nation. Here’s how many houses she owns today.
3 days ago
Broke heiress can't access $12 million fortune because she refuses her dad's only condition to get a job
NEWS
Broke heiress can't access $12 million fortune because she refuses her dad's only condition to get a job
"I have called myself a broke millionaire because I am broke constantly and can’t do anything about it."
4 days ago
The 11 weirdest celebrity items sold at auction from Robert Downey Jr.'s gum to Elvis Presley's hair
NEWS
The 11 weirdest celebrity items sold at auction from Robert Downey Jr.'s gum to Elvis Presley's hair
Some of the weirdest celebrity items auctioned off have been pretty gross, including hair and nail samples. Here's a look at some of the weirdest.
4 days ago
A rich customer 'disrespected' his waitress. Then, then chef came to her rescue with a savage response
NEWS
A rich customer 'disrespected' his waitress. Then, then chef came to her rescue with a savage response
The boss explained that he was making a bid to "call out rich people who think they can treat people like crap."
4 days ago
Man stumbles upon stash of money in a sketchy bag but people urge him to leave it alone
NEWS
Man stumbles upon stash of money in a sketchy bag but people urge him to leave it alone
The viewers warned him that it was 'paper route money' and 'they will find him'.
4 days ago