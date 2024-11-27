ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.

The three siblings also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for firefighters who faced issues like their father.
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots show celebrity investor Daymond John getting emotional (L) and hugging one of the founders Keira Young (R) (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots show celebrity investor Daymond John getting emotional (L) and hugging one of the founders Keira Young (R) (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The investors on "Shark Tank" are known as sharks for their sharp comments and criticism that could tear through founders. But, a trio of young entrepreneurs brought out their emotional side with a pitch that left the celebrity investors on Shark Tank in tears. Siblings Christian, Keira, and Kaley Young shared a story of strength, courage, and resilience while introducing their dad's invention, the "Cup Board Pro." They told the 'sharks' that their dad, Keith Young, who served as a firefighter, wanted to appear on the show himself, but he passed away before that could happen. Young succumbed to synovial sarcoma, a cancer that he got while cleaning up the rubble after 9/11. Pushing through the loss, the three kids made history on the show by securing a five-shark deal, just three months after he passed away.

Screenshot showing the Young Siblings making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the Young Siblings making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Emotionally Charged Episode

The Young siblings introduced themselves on the 2018 episode of "Shark Tank" seeking a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 10% stake in their business. They talked about how their dad wanted to appear on the show and played a video of him demonstrating the Cup Board Pro.

Screenshot showing Keith Young demonstrating the Cup Board Pro (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Keith Young demonstrating the Cup Board Pro (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The siblings told the Sharks that their dad was also a firehouse chef and had created the Cup Board Pro in 2010. Keith's design included a detachable tray slotted in the groove of the cutting board to serve as a collecting tool for the extra juices and scraps of vegetables. 

Keith's progress with the product came to a halt after his wife, Beth King, was diagnosed with cancer. After her death, the kids encouraged Keith to compete on Food Network's show "Chopped," and he became a two-time champion. He then wrote a cookbook, "Cooking With the Firehouse Chef", which encouraged him to get back to work on his invention. 

Screenshot showing Keith with his cookbook (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Keith with his cookbook (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

However, after making an audition video for Shark Tank and receiving his order of 2000 boards, Keith's health deteriorated and he passed away. Determined to make their dad's dream come true, the three siblings walked into the 'Tank' hoping to bag a deal. After their touching pitch, the Sharks had difficulty containing their emotions, and both Lori Greiner and Daymond John were visibly crying.

Screenshots showing Lori Greiner and Daymond John in tears (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Lori Greiner and Daymond John in tears (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

A Five-Shark Deal

The Sharks were impressed with the board's quality and were stunned to learn that the siblings had sold 300 of the $40 cutting boards in just three weeks. Finally, John asked them to step out of the room, to discuss a deal privately. The Sharks seemed confident about the product's potential and the power of the siblings' story. After calling them back, Mark Cuban went on to make an offer which was a historic five Shark deal. All five of the investors offered to split the $100,000 investment for 20% of the company. Not just that, the Sharks promised to pay their profits forward to any charity that Keith supported to help 9/11 firefighters who were suffering from health issues. The three young entrepreneurs immediately accepted the deal in a blink of an eye.

 

What Happened to Cup Board Pro After Shark Tank?

The siblings ended up selling each of their Cup Board Pros as soon as the episode was aired. "All of our inventory was sold out as our episode was still airing on the East Coast — by the time our episode aired in California, we were already sold out," Kaley told Good Morning America in an interview.

 

Another update was shared in season 10 of "Shark Tank," revealing that the siblings had secured a deal with Williams-Sonoma through the Sharks to license, manufacture, and distribute their product. They even set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $25,000 to help other firefighters like their father. They collected more than $40,000, which was donated to the FDNY Foundation, as per Mashed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
NEWS
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
The three siblings also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for firefighters who faced issues like their father.
34 minutes ago
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
NEWS
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
The creator also made follow-up videos as he contacted the owner and helped him out.
2 hours ago
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
NEWS
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
The winner also picked a different game from the one he usually plays.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment
This was the opposite of instances when mistakes by hosts have cost contestants their shot at winning.
4 hours ago
Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1
NEWS
Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1
In addition to the $1 homes, options are also available for digital nomads as well as big spenders willing to settle down.
23 hours ago
'Shark Tank' called his $250,000 pitch the 'worst ever' on the show. He proved them all wrong later.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' called his $250,000 pitch the 'worst ever' on the show. He proved them all wrong later.
The founder made a comeback on the show and things went very differently compared to the first time.
1 day ago
Lottery winner wins $2 million by 'copying' shopper ahead of her — then her $700,000 disappeared
NEWS
Lottery winner wins $2 million by 'copying' shopper ahead of her — then her $700,000 disappeared
The winner said that whatever amount she will be able to take home will change her life.
1 day ago
Homeless man couldn't stop crying after he finds out strangers raised $15,000 so he could have a home
NEWS
Homeless man couldn't stop crying after he finds out strangers raised $15,000 so he could have a home
Vu also found a financial advisor for Mike to help him get his finances in order for the future.
1 day ago
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
COSTCO
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
The worker recounted that there was a 16-17-year-old pushing the cart who might have been one of his kids.
1 day ago
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the popstar's response took everyone by surprise.
NEWS
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the popstar's response took everyone by surprise.
The Aussie waitress, shared her experience of serving the global star with “Sunrise”.
1 day ago
Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app
NEWS
Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app
"I am banning myself from Uber and I am literally deleting the apps off my phone. I feel sick right now," he said.
1 day ago
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise
NEWS
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise
The owner and the girl's mother grew closer as years passed and this added emotional value to the mansion.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an old pocket watch. Now, it's one of the most valued items on the show
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an old pocket watch. Now, it's one of the most valued items on the show
The watch was discovered in St. Paul, Minn, and was featured in an episode of the show aired in 2004.
2 days ago
Stranger gives a homeless man $100 and secretly followed him — how he spent it stunned everyone
NEWS
Stranger gives a homeless man $100 and secretly followed him — how he spent it stunned everyone
The YouTuber first thought that the man was just going to buy booze for himself but things took an unexpected turn.
2 days ago
Adorable sisters mistake Costco cashier for Maui from 'Moana'— he understood the assignment
COSTCO
Adorable sisters mistake Costco cashier for Maui from 'Moana'— he understood the assignment
The girls couldn't hold their excitement and shouted, "That's Maui!". He also started singing Maui's signature catchphrase, "Chee-hoo!"
2 days ago
Scammer tells elderly woman her grandson is in jail — she outsmarts him with one clever question
NEWS
Scammer tells elderly woman her grandson is in jail — she outsmarts him with one clever question
The woman had received a call about her grandson being in trouble previously as well.
2 days ago
Guy says he gets paid just to ruin people's weddings — and yes, he's making some serious cash
NEWS
Guy says he gets paid just to ruin people's weddings — and yes, he's making some serious cash
He also gets paid extra in case someone punches him or slaps him after the fiasco.
3 days ago
A 91-year-old veteran was selling wife's jewelry for rent. The pawn shop worker helped raise $500,000.
NEWS
A 91-year-old veteran was selling wife's jewelry for rent. The pawn shop worker helped raise $500,000.
The employee started by requesting the owner of the shop to take the interest off his borrowings.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell a unique desk. Then, the expert tells her she could be in legal trouble.
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell a unique desk. Then, the expert tells her she could be in legal trouble.
The woman had bought the desk at an estate sale and had no idea about its past but only knew its mechanism.
3 days ago
Grieving daughter finds an unexpected note in a thrifted Fossil purse after dad's death: "I'm here..."
NEWS
Grieving daughter finds an unexpected note in a thrifted Fossil purse after dad's death: "I'm here..."
It was a hard week and the woman decided to go out thrifting as she enjoyed doing with her dad.
4 days ago