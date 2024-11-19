Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000

The man was finally able to pay off his debt and spend time with his family in Florida after years.

Saving up for retirement and then living life without worrying about expenses or going on a cruise is usually how it works for most people. But, recent findings show that half of all Americans set to retire are running out of money because they are forced to spend their savings to make ends meet. In a heartwarming story amidst such gloomy times, a TikToker helped an 82-year-old Walmart cashier raise more than $100,000 for him to finally retire. The story of the Navy Veteran, Butch Marion, went viral thanks to creator Rory McCarty who came across the elderly man at his local Walmart near Cumberland.

A Wal-Mart store sign (Image source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Social Media to the Rescue Again

McCarty, who goes by @bug_boys on TikTok, stopped at his local Walmart to buy some batteries. However, he got stuck in a long queue at the checkout counter and noticed a cashier who stood out. McCarty met Warren Marion, who goes by the name Butch and was struck by his tenacity to keep working at such an old age.

Representative image of a WalMart Employee Wearing Inspirational Slogan (Image source: James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

As the two got to talking, the creator learned that Butch had been working at the store for 16 years, after spending decades at General Motors and Honeywell, and a 10-year stint in the U.S. Navy, he told NPR. Marion told the outlet that he had been working since he was 11 years old, but unfortunately, debt made it impossible for him to retire or see his family in Florida. McCarty who originally built his following by sharing clips of his bug extermination operations, was keen to use his platform for a good cause. He posted a 42-second clip of Marion on his account and went on to set up a GoFundMe page as he had heard the story of another Walmart employee who raised money the same way.

On the GoFundMe page, McCarty said that he was astounded to see Marion "still grinding" and working "eight to nine-hour shifts." He wrote, "Every penny will go to Butch. Janette, the daughter of Butch, has confirmed that I can withdraw the funds on behalf of her father." While in the video Butch seemed to be skeptical about the fundraiser, he was later surprised by the amount of money that strangers contributed to the cause. McCarty received an overwhelming response on the platform and the original goal of $100,000 was achieved in a couple of days.

With more than $108,000 raised, Butch was finally able to retire from his job at Walmart after McCarty went down to the store to present the check to his old friend. In a clip shared by Fox 5 Washington, D.C., Marion was seen leaving the store on his final day, with balloons in his hands.

According to the last update, the fundraiser had accrued more than $173,000 and McCarty told NPR that the rest of the money will also be given to Butch. The retiree told the press that he would like to use the money to pay off his debt and go to Florida to see his kids. He added that he can now enjoy the last 10 or 12 years of his life.