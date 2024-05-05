Woman Takes a Dig at Car Dealerships in Viral Skit, Suggests Repo for Worn-Out Cars

In the skit, the customer tries to swap their old, rundown car for something much better without paying much extra.

Car dealers often employ clever tactics to sell old, worn-out cars for higher prices than they're actually worth. Dealers indulge in clever tactics such as dicey ads, sneaky bargaining, hiding the flaws and as a result, buyers get fooled into paying more for the dumped cars. A TikTok user (@ahtziryyyyy) who works at a used car dealership posted a skit-type video that went viral with 3 million views explaining how it all works. The video starts with a voiceover where someone asks Ahtziryyyyy if she is interested in car trading. She gets excited and eagerly asks what they want to trade it for. But then, the customer tries to swap their old, rundown car for something much better without paying much extra. The customer says that she has used the car for just three years and to lure her more, she adds, "Honestly you guys would be lucky to have it."

Snapshot from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ahtziryyyyy

Ahtziryyyyy wanted to highlight the loopholes of the car dealerships and how they trap customers by selling cars whose prices don't match the condition they are in. The catch here is that the car that the customer wanted to trade was in a pretty bad shape i.e. dirty, falling apart, and needed a lot of fixing. On top of it, a customer asked the dealer to pay off the charges for extra work on it. Ahtziryyyyy curiously asked how much she was looking for, to which she said $46. The customer was looking at the dealership to pay $46,000 for her worn-out car. She ends the video by saying, "Have you ever heard of repo?" Repo is repossession when the bank takes back the car because the owner can't pay for it anymore.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ahtziryyyyy

@Who_lee_et_ah commented, "Dealership girly here. The repo took me out!" @Alex Figueroa commented, "Lol, car values are dropping fast. Good luck! Repo is the correct answer." @it’s simply CAM commented, "I’m weak. Not REPO! Because 46K on that yeah just start over." @Aaron Levi Villegas commented, "Honestly, if it got that bad, I'd finance a new car and let the junk get repoed that way my credit doesn't get hit. Get a good rate before the repo." @Nisaberrytho commented, "Lurking, because this is my exact situation. It’s in better condition but the engine." @Adán Ortega commented, "That’s how they sell it to you, using their own words! Lol."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ahtziryyyyy

@kkk commented, "So I should just not pay my car and let it get repo or let them know I give up paying even if it’s badly damaged?" @JacoyaSimone commented, "I’ve seen people so upside down in their loans repo...sending it to auction is literally the best option. Lol." @Jai commented, "Omg, I had a 2008 Chevy Malibu and the man at the dealership told me to just repo it and come back with 5K." @Jac commented. "You’d be lucky to have it if I had a dollar for every time I heard that. 'Mint condition!'"

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ahtziryyyyy

The entire comment section came out in favor of Ahtziryyyyy, with everyone applauding her actions. Many others shared their experiences of dealing with a similar situation while some gave insights on the repo process.

Follow ZEE (@ahtziryyyyy) for more car-related videos.