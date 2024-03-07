Texas Man Surrenders in Alleged Scam Targeting Ex-Congressman and Celebrities

A Texas man turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday for impersonating a prosecutor in an attempted scam involving former Congressman George Santos and other public figures. The individual, identified as Hector Medina Jr, allegedly approached Santos and several others, promising to assist in having their legal cases dismissed. Medina purportedly claimed he could eliminate incriminating evidence from their cases in exchange for monetary compensation.

A Texas man surrendered to authorities over accusations he committed wire fraud by attempting to scam then-Rep. George Santos, actor Danny Masterson, and others facing criminal liability.

Medina devised a fake identity as a mediator with purported ties to judges, aiming to deceive Santos into transferring money to him under false pretenses. Despite his assertions, the criminal complaint does not suggest that Santos accepted or engaged with his purported offer, CNBC reported.

According to an unsealed FBI affidavit reviewed by The Hill, Medina, an El Paso resident, represented himself as "Michael Soto" and sent texts and videos to Santos’s phone suggesting he could get his criminal charges tossed in exchange for large sums of cash.

"You don’t know me but, I wanted you to see a face and trust me on what I’m about to tell you," Medina allegedly said in a video message he sent to Santos in July. "I work with prosecutors and, uh, judges throughout the United States, and I want to allow you to offer my services," he added.

The defendant claimed to have been contacted by individuals who wanted him to approach Santos regarding a potential deal. Allegedly, he assured Santos that he could facilitate the dismissal of all charges and the elimination of all evidence, requesting Santos to respond with a simple "yes or no" to indicate his willingness to proceed with the arrangement.

New indictment from the EDNY against Hector Medina Jr aka "Michael Soto"



Medina is accused of attempting to defraud Fmr Congressman George Santos aka "whatever his name is" by offering to get the charges against Santos dropped and evidence disappeared in exchange for $900,000.

In another message, Medina purportedly requested Santos to transfer $900,000 to him and provided a bank routing number. According to the FBI affidavit, Medina is also accused of employing similar tactics to defraud at least three other renowned figures implicated in criminal cases or associated with individuals facing legal issues.

Although the documents did not disclose the identities of these individuals, it was reported that one of them was actor Masterson from "That '70s Show," who was convicted of rape charges in Los Angeles the previous year.

Actress Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, less than 2 weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape

On Wednesday morning, Medina ultimately surrendered to authorities in his hometown. According to the FBI, he confessed during an interview with law enforcement in December that he had been scouring the Internet for individuals facing legal issues, and believed they would be susceptible to his fraudulent tactics.

Furthermore, he admitted to approaching them with the intention of scamming them, viewing them as easy targets for his scheme. He also disclosed that his motive for attempting to defraud individuals was to obtain money, as he was burdened with gambling debts exceeding $100,000.

"I am currently in the early stages of my representation of Mr. Medina in this matter," Medina's attorney, Joseph Veith, said in a statement given to Fox News Digital.

George Santos: Republican politician charged with fraud, money laundering and theft

Medina's arrest took place a little over three months following the House's decision to expel George Santos through a vote, marking him as the sixth lawmaker in history to be removed from the chamber. The expulsion of the New York Republican from Congress stemmed from his indictment on 23 criminal charges, including wire fraud, compounded by a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee, which accused him of "violating federal criminal laws."

Santos, however, has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to commence this September.

