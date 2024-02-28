Dechat Accidentally Shares Honeypot Scam Link in Token Launch

The brand new Web3 communication protocol Dechat faced backlash after it mistakenly linked a honeypot PancakeSwap pool during its token launch on February 26. The protocol's new utility token, DECHAT, was launched for trading and is listed on KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, and PancakeSwap exchanges.

You clowns literally linked a honeypot for your own token launch. pic.twitter.com/ioUYRryMuR — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) February 26, 2024

The error led to widespread community criticism, as individuals claimed they faced financial losses due to the scam. Later, Dechat deleted the initial post, revealing a mistake with a honeypot smart contract posted at 10:00 AM UTC. The protocol pledged to refund all purchases made during that timeframe.

⚠️ Important Alert from #DeChat Team ⚠️



We've identified an issue with a honey pot smart contract mistakenly posted at 10:00 AM UTC.



🔄 Refund Commitment: All purchases made by users during this time will be fully refunded by DeChat. We will share the Refund Transaction details… — Dechat (@dechat_io) February 26, 2024

Honeypot scams are one of the most common methods that scammers employ. They typically begin with scammers reaching out to crypto users online through platforms like Twitter, Discord, Reddit, or other social media platforms.

They often pose as new players in the crypto space and entice investors with attractive incentives, promising to double their deposited assets. As more investors participate, the scammers initiate a second trapdoor, causing the funds to vanish into hacker wallets or crypto-mixing services.

These fraudulent schemes enable perpetrators to siphon small amounts of cryptocurrency from numerous unsuspecting users, accumulating significant payouts over time. With the crypto market's rapid expansion, such scams have become a major concern.

A notable instance is the Squid Game honeypot scam of November 2021, which illicitly acquired nearly $6.38 million worth of untraceable BNB. The stolen cryptocurrency was laundered through the Tornado Cash mixer, leveraging the popularity of the Netflix series "Squid Game" to attract victims.

A year later, the crypto market witnessed a significant surge in the number of honeypot tokens, with data from GoPlus indicating a total of 64,661 new tokens introduced during the year. This reflects an impressive growth of 83.39% compared to the same period in 2021.

Moreover, the majority (92.8%) of these Honeypot tokens originated from the BNB Chain, while Ethereum contributed 6.6%, highlighting the prevalence of these tokens on prominent blockchain networks. Later, in March 2023, Certik uncovered three honeypot scams: DEAT Token, Finance (ARKEN), and BWR Token, with the "founders" allegedly pocketing a minimum of $200K.

JUST IN: @ZachXBT reveals @DeChat_IO included a 'honeypot' scam link in their announcement post on the day of $DECHAT listing, raising concerns among investors and backers about the project's credibility. #CryptoScam #InvestorAlert #DeChat pic.twitter.com/tAaccnP9BI — Paweł Łaskarzewski (@PawelSynapse) February 26, 2024

The rise in honeypot tokens can be attributed in part to the aftermath of the FTX incident at the end of 2022. Following this incident, which led many users to transfer their assets to decentralized wallets, there was a significant increase in on-chain activity, attracting more attention from attackers. Within a week of the FTX incident, over 120 new honeypot attack methods emerged, indicating a significant spike in attack frequency.

To safeguard against honeypot scams, it's important to exercise caution when investing in emerging projects, especially those generating hype in the crypto space. Scammers capitalize on investors' fear of missing out, making it imperative to verify token contracts before investing.

Tools like Etherscan for Ethereum-based tokens and BscScan for Binance Smart Chain tokens can help detect red flags and identify legitimate projects. Furthermore, platforms like Token Sniffer can assist in confirming the authenticity of tokens before making investment decisions.

