Economic Concerns Take Center Stage as Americans Gear Up for Super Tuesday

As Americans gear up for the largest primary election day of 2024, economic concerns loom large. According to Gallup's monthly poll, about a third of Americans see economic issues as the country's top priority. Immigration worries 28%, while 12% focus on the broader economy, and 11% cite high living costs and inflation. These findings, just before Super Tuesday, are likely to influence primary voters' decisions.

Image Source: A "VOTE HERE Tuesday" sign is placed outside Burlington Electric Department | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

While immigration came up as the number one problem, about 3% worried about the steep federal budget deficit, and 2% said taxes were the top concern. Another major issue was poor leadership, which 20% of the respondents were anxious about. Furthermore, 6% of the respondents identified poverty and homelessness as the biggest problems.

Super Tuesday: GOP voters say immigration is No. 1 issue, ahead of economy https://t.co/J4ePujpUqg — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) March 5, 2024

While the Biden Administration has paraded a year-long decline in inflation, prices for common goods and services remain significantly high. Inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, to 3.10% in January, but it remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

Coming to prices of goods and services, they are still up by 17.6% as compared to January 2021, which was before the inflation crisis began, according to Fox Business Calculations. Food prices, on the other hand, are up by 33.7% from the start of 2021, while energy prices and shelter costs have increased by 32.8% and 18.7% respectively.

⚡️ Soaring prices are hurting Americans. The cure is going to hurt, too.



The risk of a US recession by the first quarter of 2024 has hit 72% as the Fed hikes rates to curb inflation https://t.co/M3dwUdGswJ — Bloomberg (@business) June 15, 2022

Thus, Americans are spending about $1,019 more per month than they did three years ago, according to a recent estimate from Moody’s Analytics. It was further reported that in January, the average US household was shelling out an extra $213 per month for identical goods and services compared to a year prior. In comparison to two years ago, Americans are now forking out an average of $605 more each month.

Consequently, despite a decrease in its pace, inflation has still led to significant financial strains for many households across the US. The weight of this burden is unevenly distributed, with low-income Americans feeling the greatest impact, as they are already stretched thin by price fluctuations.

After the Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, sailed to nearly nationwide victories making a rematch for the Presidential election more obvious. On the other hand, the result of the primaries mounted more pressure on Trump’s major rival, Nikki Haley, in the Republican race.

On Tuesday, both Biden and Trump secured victories in Texas, Colorado, Alabama, Oklahoma, Maine, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Arkansas, and Massachusetts. Additionally, Biden emerged victorious in the Democratic primaries held in Utah, Vermont, and Iowa.

Super Tuesday is well underway across the U.S. Here’s what voters told AP they care about at the polls. pic.twitter.com/Mi0I9W0v0K — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2024

While Trump faced a notable contender in Haley, who clinched Vermont, he still managed to secure victories in states like Virginia and Maine, despite expectations favoring her due to previous voter support in those primaries.

Donald Trump won 12 states on Super Tuesday, while Nikki Haley got her second victory of the primary season. President Biden captured every state in play for him, as he and Trump moved toward a rematch for the White House in November. See more results: https://t.co/WIg1Rh5GJZ pic.twitter.com/IGtrvzvtDa — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 6, 2024

Following Super Tuesday, neither Trump nor Biden have garnered enough state victories to officially claim their party's presumptive nomination. Nevertheless, the outcomes of the largest primary elections strongly suggest an inevitable rematch between the two candidates, according to AP News.

