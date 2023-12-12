Top 10 Trends On Personal Branding That Professionals Need To Follow

Personal branding is the buzzword

Image source: Pexels

Personal branding has become the most important thing for everyone irrespective of their profession or industry. Personal branding is fluid, so people should not stay stagnant in the ever-changing world. There are millions of posts on social media on personal branding, and it’s important to keep up with the latest trends in this evolving landscape. Here are the 10 latest trends in personal branding that every professional should know.

1. Using Personal Ads

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo illustration by Andreas Rentz

Traditionally, digital ads are used by companies and businesses to promote their products or services. However, with more personalization tools on the table, people can use ads to their advantage for personal branding as well. Common platforms for advertising include Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, and Instagram. People who are expanding their brand can use the same strategy as businesses and even create calls to action, catchphrases, logos, and more to get more engagement.

2. Prioritizing Videos

Image source: Pexels | Photo by George Milton

Videos have become the primary communication medium in the past couple of years. Various video-related topics regularly trend on all the top social media platforms. Several platforms suggested that 2022 was the year of video and it is set to continue into the next two years as well. Further, with the help of AI content generators, people can easily create engaging scripts for their video content. It is not important to invest in specialized tools to create richer more compelling videos.

3. Organisations investing in employees’ brands

Image source: Pexels | Phot by Rebrand Cities

Today, the most progressive organizations are not only allowing their employees to use social media at work, but they are also encouraging it. Several companies are even investing in employees who are doing well to create a personal brand. This in turn helps the company to build a strong image with the top professionals in the industry working for them. These "industry standard professionals" help uplift the organization’s brand as well as create an aspirational image of the company for new talent.

4. Making a Personal Website

Image source: Pexels | Photo by Mikael Blomkvist

With progressing technology, building websites has become easier for everyone. Now, people even with minimal or no knowledge of coding can create stunning websites using professional tools online. A website assures professionalism and legitimacy and serves as a personal arena or landing page for potential clients or visitors seeking more information. Websites can feature a personal blog/vlog coupled with an individual’s brand story, resume, achievements, and portfolio. However, the main aim of a website is to build a long-lasting online presence, where people can engage with their audience.

5. Maintaining Authenticity and Transparency

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Savvas Stavrinos

To build a strong personal brand, people need to be true to who they are. They need to showcase how and why they stand out and be relevant to their audience. Personal brands with real stories, meaning/messages help them connect with their audiences. Further, they create an image of a passionate, honest, and consistent individual. Further, transparency is a big part of being authentic. Gaining the trust of followers can be done by sharing the ‘not so rosy’ side of the brand.

6. Rise of new social platforms

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

In the current social media landscape, the holy trinity of Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube is not at all the primary focus of brands. New social platforms like Discord, Threads, Clubhouse, Twitch, and more are gaining momentum, opening new avenues for people to build their plans and reach a wider audience. With different platforms, people can reach niche communities and talk about specific topics. However, it may not be wise to abandon the established platforms completely to invest in the new ones.

7. Prioritizing entertainment

Image source: Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

The golden rule to branding is to create a balance between valuable information, entertainment and inspiration. There are various formulas and proportions of the three recommended to people for creating engaging content. Especially on platforms like TikTok or formats like Instagram reels, people need to provide entertainment value to captivate their audience. While all the dancing and completing challenges may seem too silly, creating fun comic situations, skits and more can help people share experiences with their target audience through short videos.

8. Being Relatable

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Social media platforms often favor stories over generic content. The perfectly polished image of people with no real story or struggle is no longer valued by the audience. People rather look for inspirational content that gives problem-solving ideas in real life with the support of the community. Thus opening up about the challenges and providing solutions based on first-hand experience can enhance authenticity and relatability among the audience. This also helps to generate word of mouth and invite collaborations.

9. Becoming a Thought Leader

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán

People on social media often turn to personal brands who have the know-how or expertise to solve or advise on specific issues. To get their information or solutions, people look for sources that they can trust. Thus, personal brands that share content and develop opinions in their specific area of expertise become popular and credible sources. Thus researching their area of expertise, using keywords around it, and staying up to date with the industry trends can help people become thought leaders in the online space.

10. Employing Influencers

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Photo by Ivan Samkov

While the top brands work closely with influencers in different categories to promote their products, they can also be used by people to bolster their brand image. Influencers act as indirect advertisers who can help people tap into their vast network of audiences for their benefit. Influencers can be used by professionals to amplify their brand and reach more people. Influencers can also repackage and share content on their platforms further multiplying the reach of their clients.