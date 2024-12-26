ECONOMY & WORK
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history

Given the show's long run, Judge Judy Sheindlin has witnessed some awkward and cringeworthy moments.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Judge Judy and the plaintiff (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/Ben Gough)
In its prestigious 25-year run, the show "Judge Judy" has produced some of the most iconic moments in television history. However, the star Judge Judy Sheindlin has also witnessed some awkward and cringeworthy moments. One such moment where a terrible joke landed face first, was picked as the 'cringiest' of all time by the fans of the show. 

Screenshot showing the defandants and the plaintiff (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/Ben Gough)
An Embarrassing Turn of Events

Hearing a case of a dispute between a landlord and a tenant couple, Judge Judy asked the plaintiff a simple question, "The defendants were tenants, and is that in your home, apartment, or condo?" All the plaintiff had to answer with just one word and the case would have proceeded fine. However, the man had different plans which seemed funny, at least to him.

After taking a brief pause, the plaintiff very convincingly replied, "It was in the basement of my trailer," which instantly didn't make sense to anyone in the silent courtroom. "No, I'm just kidding it was in the basement of my home," the man added.

Screenshot showing the jokester (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/Ben Gough)
While he thought he made a funny joke, the entire courtroom went quiet instead of bursting into laughter. Even Judge Judy wasn't having any of the funny stuff. "We got off on the wrong foot Mr. Russell, I'm going to assume you wanted to get off on the right foot with me so we're going to start again," she told the plaintiff right away. 

Screenshot showing Judge Judy's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/Ben Gough)
Nevertheless, it's moments like these that made the show ever-so-popular. Even though the original show ended in 2021, fans still get to watch Judy Sheindlin hear cases on her new show. 

 

A New Chapter For Judge Judy

Sheindlin is still going strong on television after signing a new record-breaking deal with Amazon. After ending her 25-year stint with CBS, she made a return to television with the new show 'Judy Justice'.  

 

Speaking on her future and retirement plans, Sheindling told The Hollywood Reporter, that there are none. "I know what I like to do. Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like? And this isn’t a 9-to-5 job. I’ve still got the time to see the children I love, the grandchildren who are growing up very fast, and the cute mate who I still get a kick out of," she said. 

Her relentless work ethic and strong persona allowed Sheindlin to amass a staggering net worth of $560 million according to Forbes. During her time with "Judge Judy," she reportedly took a $47 million salary per year before the rights of the episodes were bought by CBS for a reported $100 million. 

 

While Sheindling hasn't disclosed her current salary for "Judy Justice", the New York Times analysts estimate that she has received about $25 million for taping the first 120 episodes of the show, which airs on Amazon's Freevee. Apart from this, she has also created two other shows for the platform, details of which are also undisclosed.

'Judge Judy' plaintiff's awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
