Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."

White said that it led to a retake on the show and she was not too happy about that.

Everyone from hosts such as Pat Sajak and his successor Ryan Seacrest or contemporary Drew Carey to models on game shows are called out or go viral for their blunders on air. Vanna White has been a part of “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 40 years now, and the 68-year-old has had her fair share of gaffes. In a recent episode of the "Elvis Duran Show," she revealed a story about the one mistake that left her devastated afterward.

Initially, her job on the show was to manually flip the letters on the puzzle board. This was long before technology had advanced to the point of digital screens. It was during this time that she accidentally flipped the wrong letter, and this must have made things a lot easier for the contestant in question. White revealed that her mistake led to a re-take.

“Have you ever activated the wrong letter?” Duran asked her as per Monsters & Critics. To this, White responded saying, “One time I did, and that was when I was physically turning them. The puzzle was either ‘Doctor Spock’ or ‘Mister Spock’ — it was an ‘M’ or a ‘D’ — and I turned the wrong one,” she said. “I was devastated!” she added.

White's contract with the show has been extended until 2026, after which she might decide to carry on or retire. She has been on the popular game show across two eras as her first co-host Pat Sajak was replaced by Ryan Seacrest. Following all the changes, she has adjusted well and, to this day, remains one of the most important members of the cast.

At 68 years old, White has perhaps achieved most of the things that she might have wanted to. But that’s not going to stop her from trying out something new. Recently, the “Wheel of Fortune” co-host got inked for the first time. The tattoo artist was none other than her uber-talented daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro. The 68-year-old made a video of her experience and shared it on her official Instagram handle.

“She’s not making me do this. It’s my choice to do this,” she said. “What I decided I want to get is a little heart right here so I can look at it every day because she did it. Now the hard part is picking out which heart and what color.” She ended up getting a small pink heart on her wrist, but she was quite nervous during the process. However, White said that she didn’t feel much discomfort during the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

Her co-worker, Ryan Seacrest, loved the moment and even posted about it on social media. "Love it. Now this is making me want one…" he wrote, according to a Men’s Journal report.