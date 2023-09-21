Rich and Happening and How!

Taylor Swift performing on stage | Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

Also Read: With Pioneering Vision and Innovative Beats, These Artists Shaped the House Music Movement

In the past year, several celebrities like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyoncé Knowles have added millions to their bank accounts. Forbes has laid out a list of the richest women celebrities in America in 2023. Here is a look at the top 10 richest women celebrities in Hollywood, who have a combined net worth of over $9 billion.

1. Oprah Winfrey: $2.5 billion

Oprah Winfrey onstage | Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

Forbes ranked media mogul Oprah Winfrey as the richest woman self-made billionaire in the United States with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. Winfrey owns over 900 acres of land in Maui and about 13 properties on the Hawaiian Islands apart from real estate in California and Wyoming. Her real estate in the United States is estimated to have a minimum value of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her media empire also generates millions of dollars. She is also America's first black woman billionaire.

Also Read: From Stardom to Studio: 10 Stars Who Changed Careers To Become Talk Show Hosts

2. Rihanna: $1.4 billion

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios | Getty Images | Rich Fury

Also Read: 10 Ill-fated Anime Live-Action Movie Adaptations

Rihanna is the wealthiest musician in the world and one of the latest entrants to the billionaire’s club. Her Super Bowl halftime show attracted 121 million viewers, making it one of the most watched in history. The bulk of her fortune comes from the makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with LVMH and whose sales doubled in 2022. Rihanna is also launching a new Fenty X Puma partnership which has an estimated 30% stake in lingerie line Savage X Fenty, as per Forbes.

3. Kim Kardashian: $1.2 billion

Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show | Getty Images | Chesnot

Despite being down by $600 million as compared to last year, Kim Kardashian still sits in the third spot with an impressive $1.2 billion. Her shapewear firm SKIMS, in which she has a 35% stake, is the biggest source of her income. She also has a private equity firm, SKKY Partners, which is reportedly trying to raise a $1 billion fund to invest in consumer and media companies, as per SCMP. She also launched a skincare line SKKN by Kim with SKKY Partners.

4. Taylor Swift: $740 million

Taylor Swift at the Toronto International Film Festival | Getty Images | Amy Sussman

With her 10th studio album, Midnights, and the announcement of her Eras tour, Taylor Swift’s net worth skyrocketed to $740 million. She sold over 2 million-plus tickets via Ticketmaster on a single November day for her tour and so far, the album has boosted her fortune by $170 million. She is set to make even more as she is touring for the first time in five years visiting 20 cities over 145 days. She gets a cut from all her 52 performances and merchandise sales.

5. Kylie Jenner: $680 million

Kylie Jenner at the Tom Ford AW20 Show | Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

At 25, Kylie Jenner is the youngest woman on the list, with an impressive fortune of $680 million. She has held on this title since 2018 when she first became a billionaire at age 20. She amassed her wealth through endorsements and her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which she promotes on her social media channels. Jenner owns an estimated 44.1% of Kylie Cosmetics after she sold about 51% of her company to French beauty giant Coty for $600 million in 2020, as per Forbes.

6. Madonna: $580 million

Singer Madonna at the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show | Getty Images | Win McNamee

One of the top pop divas of all time, Madonna has grossed an estimated $1.2 billion on the road in her career. She announced her celebration tour in January 2023, which led to the shelving of her biopic project which she was supposed to co-write and direct. The tour kicked off in July and it is dedicated to her four decades in the music industry. Apart from music, she has an impressive real estate portfolio as well which includes estates in the Hamptons and Hidden Hills, California, and more, as per Forbes.

7. Beyoncé Knowles: $540 million

Beyonce Knowles onstage at 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

With her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy wins in history, with 32 trophies. She is also on her first solo tour in seven years. Apart from music, her clothing line, Ivy Park, which was a former partner with Adidas adds to her fortune. She also announced a couture collection with fashion house Balmain inspired by the new album. Further, with their husband Jay-Z, she owns properties worth hundreds of millions.

8. Celine Dion: $480 million

Celine Dion at Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" premiere | Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Celine Dion earned nearly $40 to $50 million from her various endeavors, the majority of which comes from her lucrative Las Vegas residency deal, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Despite suffering from a rare neurological disorder that affects her ability to sing, Dion continues to release music and has contributed five new songs to a rom-com soundtrack that was released in May. Over her long career, Dion has sold over 220 million albums worldwide and is still a hot live-ticket performer.

9. Judy Sheindlin: $480 million

Judge Judy Sheindlin on the set of her television show | Getty Images | Bob Riha, Jr.

The long-time family TV court judge, Judy Sheindlin has a massive fortune of $480 million. She ended her CBS show “Judge Judy” in 2021 to move to Amazon Freevee, where she now leads the show, “Judy Justice”. The first season of her judicial series won a Daytime Emmy making her the only television arbitrator to win the award for more than one court show. She is now Sheindlin has expanded her legal brand on the platform with two new series: “Tribunal Justice”, which premiered in June, and “Justice on Trial”, which was approved in May.

10. Dolly Parton: $440 million

Dolly Parton performs on The Pyramid Stage | Getty Images | Shirlaine Forrest

Dolly Parton wraps up the top 10 list with an estimated net worth of $440 million. In the past year, she published a novel with author James Patterson and had two TV specials. However, the main source of her wealth is the Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, which has benefited from a post-pandemic boom in tourism. The theme is the 24th most-visited theme park in the US, catering to 3 million visitors a year. From music, she earned royalties worth over $10 million at the peak of her career, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

Tainted Glory: Doping Scandals That Cast a Dark Shadow on Athletes and Sporting Events

From Michael Jordan to Sarah Stoney, 10 Athletes Who Tried Their Luck In 2 Sports