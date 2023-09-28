From the 80s disco wave to K-Pop's reign, every era of music has had its iconic boy band

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik of One Direction performing on stage at BIC | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Holloway

Also Read: Game Changers Behind the Scenes: 10 Sports Agents That Shaped the Careers of Top Athletes

From fans of the Beatles in the 1960s and the Jackson Five in the ‘70s to the global BTS Army, music lovers have been fascinated by boy bands throughout generations. Such groups have also laid the foundation for the rise of solo sensations such as Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson, while selling millions of records. Here’s a look at the top ten boy bands of all time based on records sold.

1. The Beatles: 600 million+

"The Beatles" pose for a portrait on the roof of the Palace Court Hotel | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

English rock band, “The Beatles” is arguably the most popular musical group of all time with numerous awards and songs that topped every possible chart during their era. Even decades after it broke up, the band with legendary vocalist John Lennon, along with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr remains the best-selling crew of all time with over 600 million worldwide record sales to date as per Musicgrotto.

Also Read: From Justin Timberlake To Beyonce, 10 Repeat Performers At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

2. Backstreet Boys: 130 million+

The Backstreet Boys, at a photo shoot in New York | Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

Also Read: Finding Their Own Path: These Musicians Found Success on Their Own After Leaving Iconic Bands

With sensational success in the late 90s and 2000s, Backstreet Boys are the second best-selling boy band of all time. Formed in 1993 by Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, the group was nominated for five Grammy awards in their career and their song "I Want It That Way" was nominated for three Grammys in 2000, including Song of the Year. The band released 10 studio albums and 31 singles with "Millennium" being their bestselling album, and sold over 130 million records. Staying relevant across generations, they also garnered 4 billion views on YouTube as per World Wide Tunes.

3. Bay City Rollers: 120 million+

Scottish rock band 'The Bay City Rollers' pose for a portrait in circa 1978 | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Often regarded as the "biggest group since the Beatles," Scottish boy band, Bay City Rollers were active since 1964 and gained global popularity as teen idols in the 1970s. Through their band, Eric Faulkner, Stuart Wood, Les McKeown, Alan Longmuir, and Derek Longmuir released 13 records and 31 singles. They reached superstardom in the UK, and then went on to spread their wings in North America becoming one of the best-selling groups of all time with over 120 million record sales.

4. The Jackson 5: 100 million+

R&B quintet "Jackson Five" pose for a studio portrait in circa 1972 | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

The Jackson 5 was a band of brothers that set the stage for the coronation of the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The funk, and R&B group formed in 1964 by the Jackson family, featured Jackie, Tito, Marlon, Jermaine, and Michael Jackson as the original members. The band didn't play after 1989, but the stint saw the release of 16 studio albums including 40 singles. Their best-selling album was "Victory" which was certified two times platinum and reached #4 on Billboard. As per World Wide Tunes, they went on to sell 100 million records.

5. The Osmonds: 77 million+

Photo of Osmonds | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

The Osmonds were also from the same family a lot like the Jackson 5, with brothers Alan, Wayne, Jay, Merrill, Donny, and Jimmy, teaming up in the 1960s and gaining popularity in the 1970s. During their career, they released 28 albums and 43 singles with their best-selling albums dropping between 1970 and 1975 as per World Wide Tunes. They sold over 77 million records globally and were also honored on "The Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

6. New Kids On The Block: 70 million+

Members of New Kids On The Block at a Press Conference for their European reunion tour | Getty Images

Formed in 1984, New Kids On The Block arguably paved the way for pop groups like 'N Sync and the Backstreet Boys in the coming decade. The band featuring Johnathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood, found tremendous success throughout the 80s and 90s. They also won two AMA’s for Favorite Pop/Rock Band, Duo, or Group and Favorite Pop/Rock Album while selling over 7 million records.

7. 'N Sync: 70 million+

Members of NSYNC pose for a group portrait | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Berg

'N Sync is one of the best-selling American Boy bands of the modern era and was active from 1995-2002. It also gave rise to Hollywood star Justin Timberlake and featured artists JC Chase, Joey Faton, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass. During their reign, they collaborated with other popular artists like Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and Gloria Stefan, selling over 70 million records. They also earned eight Grammy Award nominations, and 35 award wins and they performed at events like the Olympic Games and the Super Bowl.

8. One Direction: 70 million+

Members of One Direction pose as at the book signing of One Direction's book 'Where We Are' | Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

One of the most popular musical crews of our times, One Direction became an international sensation that took over the world since its formation in 2010 with members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The group competed in season seven of “The X Factor”, eventually finishing third in the competition. All five of their albums topped the charts across continents with hits like “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Story Of My Life”, and “Best Song Ever”. As per Musicgrotto, they won nearly 200 awards in their six-year-long career and sold over 70 million records, paving the way for Zayn Malik's solo career and Harry Styles' rise as an actor.

9. Boyz II Men: 60 million+

R&B band Boyz II Men pose for a portrait | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Rapoport

A ballad and acapella group formed in 1985, today Boyz II Men consists of a trio of Nathan and Wanya Morris alongside Shawn Stockman, and together they are four-time Grammy Award winners. The group known for their Baritone, tenor, and bass vocals released 12 studio albums with their number one album being "II" a 12x certified platinum album. As per World Wide Tunes, they have sold over 60 million records worldwide.

10. BTS: 44.6 million+

BTS onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In an era when Korean shows and music have taken the world by storm, K-Pop group BTS is the best-selling boy band emerging from the country. It has sold over 44.6 million albums worldwide, since its inception in 2013. Currently on hiatus as the members complete their mandatory service in the Korean military, the group featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has shattered records. They delivered the US number-one album four times in less than two years, as per Musicgrotto, and were the fastest to earn four US number-one singles since Justin Timberlake.

More from MARKETREALIST

Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Kim K and... 10 Richest Women Celebrities In US In 2023

With Pioneering Vision and Innovative Beats, These Artists Shaped the House Music Movement