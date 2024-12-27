ECONOMY & WORK
Turns out, 'Price Is Right' is actually directed by Adam Sandler — but just not that one

The popular actor has made a name for himself through his films but he has a history with show.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Image showing Adam Sandler with Drew Carey from Jack and Jill. (Cover image source: YouTube | Now Playing)
For well over 50 years, “The Price is Right” has been an essential part of American pop culture as one of the most loved shows on television. The reality TV show which has contestants guessing the prices of various items has had audiences hooked for generations. During this time, there have been innumerable changes behind the scenes, both in rules as well as the faces associated with the brand. One of the biggest reasons behind the show’s stable success is the smooth transition that helps hosts establish a bond with the audience.

But other than a host, new directors, producers, and set designers are welcomed on the show in the same way. When the show was started in 1972, Marc Breslow was the director behind it. Several years later, Adam Sandler had a brief stint as the man behind “The Price is Right.” Although Adam Sandler the Hollywood star did appear on the show, the one behind the scenes is a different guy.

 

On the other hand, the director, also named Adam Sandler, took over the reins in 2013 and is still associated with the show. He has more than 900 episodes under his belt during which time he has seen all kinds of incidents. "It's the comfort food of television. It's mashed potatoes," he had said about the show as per Looper. "No matter your walk of life, you know the price of things.”

 

Bob Barker was the host of the show until 2007 when he announced retirement. However, he also had a cameo appearance in Sandler's movie “Happy Gilmore”, one of the biggest movies of Sandler’s career. Barker’s cameo won over the hearts of fans and to this day remains one of the most memorable moments of the movie, but it also led to years of friendship between the veteran host and Sandler. He returned the favor by appearing on a special “The Price is Right” episode in his younger days.

 

Sandler (the actor) is not the only Hollywood star to have made an appearance on “The Price is Right.” Years ago, Aaron Paul was also a contestant on the show. It’s important to remember that during this time, Paul had not yet landed his role as Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad.” The TV show would prove to be the turning point of the actor’s life but on the game show, he did not seem to be his best self.

 

Paul was ecstatic from the moment he was called onto the stage by Barker. Of course, he was a fan of the legendary host and he made that very clear. "You're the man Bob!! You're my idol," he had said at the time. He had a chance to win a car in the showcase round but guessed its price wrong by $132. However, “Breaking Bad” fans still look back at the footage with a smile on their faces.

 

But reminiscing about it, the actor revealed that it was not a good experience for him. In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Paul revealed that it was not a good time for him back then, mentally and financially. “I was depressed for many, many, many months,” he said as he explained how the game show was only a means for him to make some money to survive.

