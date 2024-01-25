TikTok has dispelled the notions about entrepreneurship and making money from one's talent or unique skills, by unlocking an avenue for individuals to become influencers, and small businesses to become brands. Texas native Case Lucas Robinson aka @caselucasrobinson, a 26-year-old former roof salesman, has shared his inspiring journey from a regular 9-to-5 job to becoming a successful general contractor and social media influencer. After realizing his regular job wouldn't fulfill his aspirations, Robinson launched his own construction business, which boosted his net worth to $650,000.

Image Source: TikTok | @caselucasrobinson

Robinson's claim to fame is his 60-day home build challenge, a series where he documented building a house from scratch in just two months. "I wanted to do social media, and I think me recording my very first home build and every step of the process along the way on my very first home build as an owner-builder, a rookie, recording all the ups and downs [was] something that could really spark my content-creating social media journey," he stated.

This two-month-long project not only showcased his construction skills but also his transparency about the costs and procedures involved. Starting with $150,000 in savings and $100,000 on a no-interest credit card, the TikTok user faced initial setbacks with funding due to his lack of experience. Despite these challenges, his determination paid off, both in the field of construction and on social media.

The 60-day timeline was not without hurdles; a plumbing issue under the foundation caused a delay, extending the project to almost 70 days. Robinson, focusing on building homes outside Houston, has faced criticism on TikTok, with some users questioning the location and desirability of the houses. He addresses these concerns by highlighting the enhanced quality of life in the areas where he carries out these projects.

Image Source: TikTok | @caselucasrobinson

Robinson's latest project is his own 3,500-square-foot dream home, a $700,000 investment that could be worth more than $1 million upon completion. Unlike the 60-day challenge, he plans to take four months to complete this design. For him, this journey is more than just building homes, as he wants to create generational wealth and live the American dream.

The TikToker's story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and the willingness to take risks. His success is reflected in his following on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. His success is also an example for young entrepreneurs, proving that the American dream is very much alive for those willing to pursue it with passion and perseverance.

