ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' offers $40,000 deal to a 13-year-old who pitched his school project as business idea

When you have a brilliant product and a good pitch, age is just a number even on Shark Tank.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
The teenager presenting his firm's report to the investors (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
The teenager presenting his firm's report to the investors (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

They say that fortune favors the bold, and 13-year-old Maddox Prichard had all the courage in the world when he made his way onto the stage at "Shark Tank." The sharks are known to be notoriously meticulous when scrutinizing pitches by budding entrepreneurs. However, Maddox managed to hit it out of the park right from the get-go with a confident, eloquent pitch, and a simple yet brilliant product.

The Middle Tennessee native was only 13 when he approached sharks as the proud inventor of the “Measuring Shovel.” It was developed as an idea for a fourth-grade project. It’s nothing more than a regular shovel with measurement markings all over it. The idea is that this product would help people quickly ascertain the depth and width of a hole they might be digging in their backyard. It also helps gardening enthusiasts ascertain the gap between two plants so that they have the optimum space to grow and thrive.

 

But the product isn’t the only thing that impressed the Sharks. Showmanship played a big part in it too. Maddox was there on stage with his father, mother, and sister, and the four came together to make an entertaining pitch that caught the attention of all the potential investors. Eventually, three of the sharks offered to invest in the “Measuring Shovel.”

Two "Shark Tank" mainstays, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Grenier, teamed up to offer $40,000 for a 30% stake. The Prichards’ offer was the same amount of money for 20%. On the other hand, guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky offered the same amount of money for 25% of the company.

 

As part of the deals on the table, O’Leary and Grenier would look after the licensing part of things while Lubetzky offered a hand on the organizational side. The Prichards seemed more inclined towards the veteran duo and after a bit of back and forth, settled for 30%. They thanked Lubetzky for his interest but it was licensing that he was after. However, there can be no doubt that the star of the show on this occasion was young Maddox.

The teenager came up with the product while he was gardening with his mother and grandma when he was only in the fourth grade. Since then, the product has been a hit wherever it went and Maddox won awards at the Middle Tennessee State University Invention Convention, the first National Invention Convention in Washington D.C., and a StartUP Gallatin competition.

 

Despite having such a strong resume, his mother, Amanda Prichard had her doubts. “Even though we thought his idea was great, you just never know,” she said afterward as per The Tennessean. Thankfully, her son rose to the occasion with his product and is fully on course to becoming a successful businessman someday.

Maddox himself was nervous going into the pitch but it sure didn’t seem that way when he was on that stage. “I was super nervous when I first went in there…but after I got the hang of it, it was also really fun...they were all super nice,” he added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
West Virginia man gets a $1 bill with one bizarre detail that could make it worth $15,000
NEWS
West Virginia man gets a $1 bill with one bizarre detail that could make it worth $15,000
The valuable $1 bill would have been gone forever had he not paid attention at the right time.
1 hour ago
Gordon Ramsay’s salary for a 'Masterchef' episode proves he’s clearly cooking more than just risotto
NEWS
Gordon Ramsay’s salary for a 'Masterchef' episode proves he’s clearly cooking more than just risotto
Apart from the TV show, Ramsay's restaurants around the globe have reported stunning revenues.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's painting gets valued $1 million — and now he is really scared
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's painting gets valued $1 million — and now he is really scared
The owners of the painting first thought that it was a knockoff since the signature was a bit off.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $40,000 deal to a 13-year-old who pitched his school project as business idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $40,000 deal to a 13-year-old who pitched his school project as business idea
When you have a brilliant product and a good pitch, age is just a number even on Shark Tank.
6 hours ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
13 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left viewers gasping as they spot a creepy detail in a 19th-century doll
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left viewers gasping as they spot a creepy detail in a 19th-century doll
Dolls have been featured in horror movie series such as "Child's Play" and "The Conjuring."
1 day ago
Barbara Corcoran reveals why Kevin Hart was the 'smartest businessman' she's ever met in her life
NEWS
Barbara Corcoran reveals why Kevin Hart was the 'smartest businessman' she's ever met in her life
The investor said that the comedian was even better than Mark Cuban with numbers.
1 day ago
A Steve Harvey lookalike turned up as 'Family Feud' contestant — his reaction became an instant classic
NEWS
A Steve Harvey lookalike turned up as 'Family Feud' contestant — his reaction became an instant classic
The contestant also had a cheeky sense of humor that the host is known for.
1 day ago
Oprah Winfrey gifted free cars worth $28,000 to her entire audience — but there was one problem
NEWS
Oprah Winfrey gifted free cars worth $28,000 to her entire audience — but there was one problem
The winners of the Pontiac G6 Sports Sedans soon realized that nothing in this world is free.
1 day ago
Woman lists room at $900 a month but with a catch — the tenant must share queen-sized bed with her
NEWS
Woman lists room at $900 a month but with a catch — the tenant must share queen-sized bed with her
The Facebook listing from is a contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant chooses $1,500 over a chance at Nissan car — many think it was a genius move
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant chooses $1,500 over a chance at Nissan car — many think it was a genius move
While most would think it was a dumb move, it turns out it was the smartest thing to do.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests break down in tears after expert tells them value of their mom's 'ugly lamp'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests break down in tears after expert tells them value of their mom's 'ugly lamp'
The sisters said that with five of them in the house, their mom had to keep the lamp hidden.
2 days ago
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
2 days ago
Dwayne Johnson gifts a $30,000 truck to his friend who took him in when he was a homeless teenager
NEWS
Dwayne Johnson gifts a $30,000 truck to his friend who took him in when he was a homeless teenager
Dwyane 'the Rock' Johnson said that his friend's actions changed the course of his life.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
The Texas inventor pitched a generator named after him on the third season of Shark Tank.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
Despite putting the contestant in an awkward position the host did get the audience to laugh.
4 days ago
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
NEWS
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
Although fans have admired his energy on the episode for years, Paul revealed why he wasn't too happy.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
It took more than a decade and an amazing invention for Les Cookson to secure a deal on Shark Tank.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
The contestant was also defended by some who said they would've made the same mistake.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
While the item received a record-breaking appraisal, a flaw prevented its value from going higher.
5 days ago