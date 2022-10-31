A Boyfriend Can Be a Dependent for Tax Purposes — Must Meet These 4 Factors

Residency: Are they a member of your household? Dependents must live with you for the full calendar year. They must also be a U.S. citizen, national, or resident alien.

Status: Check your state to make sure unmarried people living together count as eligible residents. If you’re married to one another and already filed a joint tax return, you can't claim a spouse as a dependent. If someone else has already claimed them as a dependent, you can't do so. Finally, if the proposed dependent is still married to someone else, they must file a Married Filing Separately tax return and are therefore ineligible to be claimed as a dependent by someone.