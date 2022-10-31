2 States Are Considering a Millionaire Tax, Already Have It on Upcoming Ballets

On the other side of the country in Massachusetts, another potential millionaire tax is hitting ballots. The Fair Share Amendment would instate a 4 percent levy on any earnings over the $1 million mark. This would be in addition to the state’s existing 5 percent tax, which is a flat rate for all income classes. Given this fact, the term “fair share” makes sense, because millionaires are paying the same proportion of earnings as those hovering over the poverty line.