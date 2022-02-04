The IRS Has Increased the Standard Tax Deduction—Here’s by How Much

New standard deduction amounts were introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the end of 2017. This almost doubled the previous standard deduction amounts and eliminated and restricted many itemized deductions in 2018 through 2025. This change increased the number of people claiming standard deductions instead of itemized deductions. The Tax Policy Center estimates that, in 2018, the share of all households that itemized shrank to 10 percent because of the tax overhaul.