When Will U.S. Consumers Get a Break From Higher Inflation?

For years, U.S. inflation was so low that nobody really used to care about it. However, the scenario has reversed in 2021. Everyone seems to be talking about the rising prices of food, groceries, gasoline, and consumer goods. In November, U.S. inflation, measured by the CPI, reached a 39-year high as consumer prices rose by 6.8 percent YoY. This is also the sixth straight month of the rise topping 5 percent. Many people want to know when inflation will come down.