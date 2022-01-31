How Does the IRS Determine the Underpayment Penalty on Taxes?

If you owe a penalty, the IRS sends you a notice. The penalty varies depending on the amount underpaid, the period during which the taxes were underpaid, and the interest rate for underpayments. The IRS also charges interest on penalties. The date from which it begins to charge interest also varies, and the interest increases until you pay your balance in full. Generally, underpayment penalties are around 0.5 percent of the underpaid amount and capped at 25 percent.