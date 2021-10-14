File Your 2020 Tax Returns Now To Avoid Penalties: Oct. 15 Is the Final Deadline

The IRS usually charges a late-payment penalty of 0.5 percent of the outstanding tax every month that has not been paid by the filing date. This will continue every month, maxing out at 25 percent of your total unpaid tax amount. There's also interest due on any unpaid taxes, and that starts accruing the first day you don't pay your taxes and accumulates daily until the amount is paid in full.

If you owe no taxes to the government or are due a tax refund, there's no penalty for failing to file your taxes. However, you won’t get your tax refund until you submit your taxes. Technically, you have three years to file your taxes and obtain a refund. Unclaimed funds, on the other hand, return to the Treasury Department after three years. An estimated 1.3 million taxpayers are on the verge of losing their 2017 tax refunds if they don't submit a return this year.