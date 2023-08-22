Name Sydney Bernice Sweeney Net Worth $8 Million Salary $1 Million + Gender Female DOB 2 September 1997 Age 25 years Nationality American, Canadian Profession Actor

What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth?

Sydney Sweeney, the American actress known for her role in TV series Euphoria, has a net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Prior to gaining widespread recognition through her roles in the Netflix series "Everything Sucks!" and "The White Lotus," Sweeney had notable recurring parts in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Sharp Objects." She also made her presence felt on the big screen with movies like "Big Time Adolescence," "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood," and "The Voyeurs."

Earnings and hurdles along the way

The Emmy-nominated actress reportedly received a $350,000 paycheck for the second season of the HBO show Euphoria after earning $25,000 per episode for the first, as per Elle. Apart from that, Sweeney earned $25,000 per episode for her part in The White Lotus as well, according to Forbes.

Giving further clarity about her income and spending, Sweeney explained how 5% of her pay went to her lawyer, 10% to agents, and 3% to her business manager. After all that and monthly payments to a publicist, expenses surpassed her mortgage.

Despite the news of her two Primetime Emmy award nominations for her performances in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," Sweeney never discusses her salary with co-stars. But she has been vocal about her dissatisfaction regarding her earnings and the industry's payment structure.

Real Estate

As an investor, Sweeney spent $3 million to acquire a residence located in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2022. She followed it up with a property in LA's renowned Bel-Air area, which she bought for $6.2 million. She paid $250,000 more than the asking price for the 1.25-acre estate, with a 4,500-square-foot mansion.

Net Worth Through Years

Net Worth in 2023 $10 Million Net Worth in 2022 $8 Million Net Worth in 2021 $6 Million Net Worth in 2020 $4 Million Net Worth in 2019 $3 Million Net Worth in 2018 $3 Million

Social Media

Nominations

Recognition and nominations for Sydney's performances over the years include,

1. Dorian Television Awards: Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance for "Euphoria."

2. Gold Derby Television Awards: Nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress.

3. Hollywood Television Critics Association: Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Drama ("The White Lotus") and Limited or Anthology Series.

4. Online Film and Television Association: Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series ("The White Lotus") and Drama ("Euphoria").

5. Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Drama ("Euphoria") and Limited or Anthology Series ("The White Lotus")

FAQ'S

How old is Sydney Sweeney?

Currently, Sydney Sweeney is 25 years old (12 September 1997).

How much does Sydney Sweeney make annually?

Sydney Sweeney earns an estimated salary of $1 Million per Year.

What is Sydney Sweeney's height?

Sydney Sweeney is 1.61 metres (5’ 3”) tall.

