Meme Stocks Are Making a Comeback — Here Are WallStreetBets' Favorite HODLs

While meme stocks aren't performing at the heights GameStop did in 2020, they are once again having a moment. Despite not being favored by analysts and often reporting discouraging earnings, these companies have the love of Reddit's ardent WallStreetBets investors.

If you missed the first wave of the meme stocks movement somehow, here's a brief explanation. In 2020, fueled primarily by activity on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, several stocks began trading well above their valuation. Whether out of love for the brand behind the stock or a desire to stick it to hedge funds (and sometimes both), the following is a list of the most popular meme stocks to date.