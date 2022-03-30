AMC Stock’s Recent Run Is Reminiscent of Its Epic Gamma Squeeze

A gamma squeeze is a feature of the derivatives market. When traders buy or sell options, market makers have to provide the asset at the required price when the options are redeemed. In general, market makers have to take large positions. If the price of the asset moves to an extreme in either direction, the market maker might be forced to buy or sell the asset, creating a squeeze. The risk of a gamma squeeze is highest near expiry, as there's little time left for a reversal.