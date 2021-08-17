S&P 500 Might Be Expensive, These Stocks Are Even More Overvalued

The S&P 500 is the most popular index globally and trillions of dollars of assets are indexed to it. It's a market-cap-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. companies and it's rebalanced regularly. The valuations of the S&P 500 are ahead of its long-term averages. However, within the index, several stocks look even more overvalued.

While there can be several metrics to measure the valuation, the forward or the NTM (next-12 months) PE multiple is the most followed metric. The metric tells us how much investors are willing to pay for stocks for every one dollar of their earnings over the next year.

S&P 500 valuation

Let’s first look at the valuations for the S&P 500. According to a FactSet report dated Aug. 13, the forward PE multiple for the S&P 500 was 21.1x. To put that in context, the multiple has averaged 18.2x over the last five years and 16.3x over the last 10 years. The broader market valuations are running ahead of the historical averages amid low interest rates.

The abundance of cheap money amid monetary and fiscal policy stimulus in the U.S. and other parts of the world has found its way into different assets including U.S. markets. U.S. stocks have outperformed global markets by a wide margin over the last year despite the country being impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forward PE multiples for the S&P 500 have come down amid the recovery in corporate earnings. For example, the forward PE multiple was 21.4x at the end of June. The valuation multiples have contracted as the rise in the index has been lower than the rise in earnings estimates.

With today's new high (4,479.71) in the S&P 500, the share of funds model now rates the market as having the highest valuation since 1945. The share of funds in stocks is over 52.3%. Projected returns over the next 10 years are -1.87%/year, not adjusted for inflation. — David Merkel (@AlephBlog) August 16, 2021