'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard

It might not have been very professional of Harvey but it certainly was hilarious.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of Steve Harvey and Bruce Smith on the show Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube|Family Feud)

Beyond his globally famous blunder on Miss Universe, Steve Harvey has made a name as one of the most entertaining and professional game show hosts in America. However, that doesn’t mean he has never pushed the boundaries at times. On one special edition of “Family Feud”, the veteran host dropped the F-bomb on national television. The reason why this particular episode was special was that the contestants were NFL stars and the football player who made Harvey say the word was Bruce Smith.

Smith is a legend of the game with 200 sacks, which is the highest for anyone in history. While he was always a serious individual on the field, he let his funny side out during the Fast Money round of the game. Harvey asked the question, “If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?” The first answer that came to Smith’s head was a hammer but it was not correct.

Screenshot of the moment when Steve Harvey dropped an F-Bomb on Family Feud. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked the legendary football player to take another guess. That’s when he said, “Penis,” and things turned awkward on the sets. It took the veteran host a while to process what just happened on his show and when he finally understood, Harvey did not bat an eyelid before asking, “What the f*** did he say?” There was a mixture of shock and laughter in the studio which even had a few kids sitting inside. It was clear that this was not part of the script.

 

However, being the thorough professional that he is, Harvey quickly composed himself before apologizing to those present in the studio and to those watching at home. “I swear I’m sorry. That just came out. I don’t know where that came from,” he said. Amidst all this, neither Smith nor any of the other NFL players could contain their laughter. They seemed a little embarrassed but no one could deny that it was a funny moment.

“Oh, you’re going to be on YouTube,” Harvey told Smith before restarting the game. “You’re going to be the greatest clip ever played!” The show’s producers also believed that the instance was more funny than unprofessional and put the clip on YouTube.Fans were quick to react to it. “The single funniest thing I've ever seen on Family Feud, and I watch Family Feud almost every day,” one user commented.

 

As per a report in Prevention, Harvey did not feel his actions were too damaging on that particular episode. “[Cussing] is cleansing. It is refreshing. It gets people off you a lot faster,” he said. Things worked out well for the NFL star too in the end, as he comfortably reached the 200-point mark in that particular game.

Cussing might give a sense of relief but at the end of the day, it is a family-friendly show that Harvey hosts. There were kids in the audience who probably knew what the word meant but never expected to hear it on that particular day. Thankfully, it was all just written off as a hilarious slip of the tongue.

