

A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life

The organization asked Simmons' employers to send a deserving candidate and they nominated her.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Image of Cara Simmons and her family on Prank it FWD show (Cover image source: Instagram | Prankit FWD_)
In today's economy, people are working multiple jobs and resorting to side hustles just to make ends meet as the rent and cost of living continue to surge. Amidst all the gloom, "Prank It Forward," an organization dedicated to doing pranks for a good cause, chose to reward a single mother adequately for her work. To begin with, the host of the show said, "We at Break.com, have done a lot of pranks on people, but this holiday season we flew out to Cleveland Ohio, to do some serious good."

Simmons in her new house | (Image Source: YouTube | Daily Mail)
Screenshots showing Simmons in her new house | (Image Source: YouTube | Daily Mail)

The organization asked Simmons’ company if they could nominate a deserving person to receive a surprise, and the manager instantly recommended her. Maid Brite then sent Simmons to a home for a clean-up ahead of a big party. "Cara is an amazing person. She's an amazing sister. She's selfless, and she works hard," her sister, Glo Nicholson said. When Simmons arrived, she was told that the house was already cleaned and the owner was hoping that she could help her out by taste-testing the menu for the evening's party. Simons who was taken aback agreed to taste-test several gourmet dishes that included premium ingredients such as Kobe beef, edible gold, white truffles, and lobster, as per the video shared by The Daily Mail. 

 

Once all the food was cleared away, Simmons was asked if she could sit in a massage chair so that the two masseuses that the “owner” had hired could warm up their fingers before the party started. An hour later, Simmons was asked to go upstairs where the owner had also laid out a bunch of clothes from which Simmons was asked to pick an outfit.

After Simmons was done admiring the clothes, shoes, and accessories, the doorbell suddenly rang and Simmons was asked to answer the door. When she opened the door people who looked like movers started bringing in boxes. After a while, she realized that the movers also brought her kids who jumped out of the back of their truck along with her boss and sister. 

Image Source: @LADYSILVERWOLF028 | YouTube
Comment by a user who expressed a desire to help people (Image Source: @LADYSILVERWOLF028 | YouTube)
Image Source: YouTube | @SammyLeau
Screenshot of a comment by a user who found the video relatable (Image Source: YouTube | @SammyLeau)

Soon the host of the show, Greg Bensen introduced himself and told her what was going on. "We have renovated this house, we have rebuilt it, and we paid for it, and here are your keys," the host explained, while Simmons was already in tears. He then revealed that the newly renovated four-bedroom home now belonged to the woman and her kids. Simmons was shaken and was struggling for words. "I had no idea what was going on. It was the most amazing prank," she later told Cleveland.com.

Many took to the comment section to talk about the beautiful gesture, "I don't know her but in my heart I know she completely deserves this. Congratulations Cara," @isidorogarcia4803 wrote, while @skinsciencebymira remarked, "Not having to pay rent every month can make such a difference to her finances. What an amazing gift."

