Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies

If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Representational images showing children with VHS tapes and a tape being played (Cover image source: Getty Images | Chuck Savage (L) and Getty Images | Marco_Piunti)
Chances are you no longer have a VCR player in your house, but can't let go of your favorite Disney VHS tapes. Since they are just collecting dust in a box somewhere, now is a good time to see if you have any VHS tapes worth something. Yes, due to the fact that Disney no longer makes VHS tapes and a bit of nostalgia, some of those movies may be worth thousands — especially if it's a Black Diamond Edition of one of the animated classics. So, which Disney VHS tapes are worth the money? Keep reading to find out!

What Does it Mean to Have Black Diamond Editions?

VHS tapes of Disney animated titles (Image source: Etsy)
VHS tapes of Disney animated titles (Cover Image source: Etsy)

According to The Gamer, certain Black Diamond Editions of various animated Disney classics can be worth thousands — if you find the right buyer. Black Diamond means they were released between 1984 and 1994, and usually have a black diamond on the spine.

They include:
101 Dalmatians (1961) — $6,000
The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under (1977 / 1990) – $2,500
Aladdin (1992) — $1,500
The Jungle Book (1967) — $1,200
The Little Mermaid (1989) — $1,000
Lady and the Tramp (1955) — $1,000
Beauty and the Beast (1991) — $600
Fantasia (1940) — $500

Others that could sell for a few hundred dollars include Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Dumbo, and Cinderella. Again, while many of these VHS tapes are listed at these high price points, many are sold for a lot less.

'Song of the South' is Rare and Worth More Than Most Disney VHS Tapes.

Even if you don't have a Black Diamond or First Edition of Song of the South, it currently retails for $150, which is pretty good for an old VHS tape. As with most items, if the VHS tape is unopened, it will be worth more than a used version.

Cover of a 'Song of the South' VHS tape (Image source: eBay)
Cover of a 'Song of the South' VHS tape (Image source: eBay)

Sadly, while there are exceptions, most of your Disney VHS tapes are worth a few dollars each. "There is some new Gen X and millennial interest in re-visiting the technology and media of their youth,” Megan Mahn Miller, an appraiser of entertainment memorabilia based in Minneapolis, said via Fox8. “You can see the same thing happening with old video games and Pokémon cards.”

Miller continued, "It all depends on what ‘valuable’ means to you. If you can sell an item that you have had since the 1980s for $5, maybe that is valuable to you." If you are interested in selling your old Disney VHS tapes, eBay, Amazon, and Disney Facebook Groups might be a good place to start.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

