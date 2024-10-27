ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing

The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Shoppers queue outside the Louis Vuitton store in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong | Image Source: Getty Images | winhorse
Shoppers queue outside the Louis Vuitton store in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong | Image Source: Getty Images | winhorse

A woman made the staff at a Louis Vuitton (LV) outlet in China count 600,000 yuan ($110,000) in cash before leaving without buying anything, all because she wanted to get back at them for something she had to face earlier. According to the Chinese media, the woman had an unpleasant experience at the same LV outlet in the StarLight Place shopping center in Chongqing, southwestern China. 

Pexels | Photo by Xuân Thống Trần
Photo of a Louis Vuitton handbag | Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Xuân Thống Trần

The woman says that she went to the outlet but was treated dismissively by the staff. Not only did they ignore her request for a drink, they also directed her to items from previous seasons instead of showing her new arrivals. She also said that the staff was constantly rolling her eyes at her and appeared impatient when she asked to see some dresses. 

The woman who couldn't get over how she was treated returned to the outlet after two months with revenge on her mind. She writes on Chinese Social Media, "After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?"

Louis Vuitton | Getty Images | Robert Alexander
Two customers walking into a Louis Vuitton store | Getty Images | Robert Alexander

The woman's social media post garnered a lot of attention, with many taking her side. "This ending is so delightful. I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant," one comment read, via The Straits Times. According to the reports, it took the staff at the store more than 2 hours to count the cash, only for her to leave without getting anything. If you are wondering, then yes she did take inspiration from Julia Roberts' movie Pretty Woman.

Image Source: TikTok | @dandanthexanman
Photo of the waitress at her eatery | Image Source: TikTok | @dandanthexanman

Treating customers poorly is unacceptable. Customers also need to respect those who serve us. A waitress on TikTok shared an anecdote to show how one can cope with unfair treatment. The waitress poked fun at a customer by simply wearing a 'poor review' printed on her T-shirt. Daniella Claeys, 24, a server at a restaurant in London, was taken aback when a customer left a nasty review that claimed that she allegedly treated a family like "rubbish" when their baby was crying.

The review read, "We will never be back!!! At this restaurant the staff made us feel so uncomfortable a waitress named Dani suggested the manager to seat us outside on the cold when our baby cried because she had headache, she didn't bother to hide her discomfort and looked at us like we were rubbish we obviously left the restaurant straight away. Very not family friendly atmosphere in there don't bother to go with kids."

The waitress then printed the comment on a white t-shirt and decided to wear that to work. 

@dandanthexanman Youve been served xx #waitress #1starreview ♬ original sound - Better Noise Inc

 

In the video, Claeys showed off her new work apparel, tucked inside a black apron while she held a server tray behind the bar. "When you get a 1-star review for being a bad waitress so make a top out of it," the overlay text reads. Many took to the video to talk about her hilarious response, "Our generation is so unserious and I love it!! I hope they see this TikTok," writes @deannamoneedysonm while @clarae_21 writes, "I NEED THIS but I don’t think it would fit on the shirt I got a whole essay written about how bad I was."

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
4 hours ago
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
COSTCO
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
The woman tested the limits of the retail club's return policy and came out successful.
4 hours ago
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
ECONOMY & WORK
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.
17 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
The expert asked the seller to explain the story behind the memorabilia before making a rare decision.
1 day ago
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
His girlfriend grew concerned about the amount of money he was spending.
2 days ago
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
Hiring of college grads has also gone down by 6% and is set to drop further according to surveys.
2 days ago
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
COSTCO
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
There's also an ideal time to visit for those who want to try out the maximum number of samples.
2 days ago
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
The creator explains that cracking product codes is the key to understanding the value of items.
4 days ago
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
ECONOMY & WORK
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
Adam Cohen has made a name for himself in the world of tech and advertising, proving that age is no barrier to innovation.
4 days ago
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
ECONOMY & WORK
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
The family had to spend hours sharing pictures of the gift cards to resolve the issue with Disney.
4 days ago
A 90-year-old was frustrated by AT&T's slow internet — he spent $10,000 to personally inform the CEO
ECONOMY & WORK
A 90-year-old was frustrated by AT&T's slow internet — he spent $10,000 to personally inform the CEO
Although he was praised, some people questioned the man's decision to spend $10,000 on the unusual ads.
5 days ago
A politician spent a whopping $1.1 million on his election campaign. He was the only one contesting.
ECONOMY & WORK
A politician spent a whopping $1.1 million on his election campaign. He was the only one contesting.
The politician even found a way to circumvent heavy US sanctions that prevented him from having a bank account.
5 days ago
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
COSTCO
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
The former teacher shared that she was making $47,000 in her final year of teaching, with a master's degree and 8 years of experience
7 days ago
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
The bank refused to provide Waters with the funds, and when he was accused of fraud, he blamed everything on the seller of the check.
7 days ago
Museum gives artist $84,000 to make art. He turned in blank canvases titled 'Take the Money and Run'
ECONOMY & WORK
Museum gives artist $84,000 to make art. He turned in blank canvases titled 'Take the Money and Run'
The artist initially refused to return the money claiming that his artwork was all about running away with it.
7 days ago
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience
ECONOMY & WORK
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience
EVPassport, a leading global EV charging network, announced its expanded partnership with Salesforce by deploying Salesforce Service Cloud.
Oct 18, 2024
Wheel of Fortune contestant loses $8,000 even with correct answer — she just added one small word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune contestant loses $8,000 even with correct answer — she just added one small word
This wasn't the first time someone lost out on the prize due to a technicality on the gameshow.
Oct 18, 2024
Remote worker on 'vacation' mistakenly pays for hotel with corporate credit card, asks internet for help
ECONOMY & WORK
Remote worker on 'vacation' mistakenly pays for hotel with corporate credit card, asks internet for help
The woman took to TikTok to discuss the unfortunate mistake and revealed something she didn't tell her boss.
Oct 18, 2024
Bartender reveals how she was tipped $900 by a customer who had one unusual demand
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender reveals how she was tipped $900 by a customer who had one unusual demand
As Scarlett recounted the event on TikTok, she unveiled the jaw-dropping twist that left her and countless viewers incredulous
Oct 18, 2024
North Carolina man wins huge $150,000 lottery prize — it all started with his $5 Halloween tradition
ECONOMY & WORK
North Carolina man wins huge $150,000 lottery prize — it all started with his $5 Halloween tradition
Pumpkins carved and put outside homes on Halloween are supposed to attract good spirits.
Oct 17, 2024