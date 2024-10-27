Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing

The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.

A woman made the staff at a Louis Vuitton (LV) outlet in China count 600,000 yuan ($110,000) in cash before leaving without buying anything, all because she wanted to get back at them for something she had to face earlier. According to the Chinese media, the woman had an unpleasant experience at the same LV outlet in the StarLight Place shopping center in Chongqing, southwestern China.

The woman says that she went to the outlet but was treated dismissively by the staff. Not only did they ignore her request for a drink, they also directed her to items from previous seasons instead of showing her new arrivals. She also said that the staff was constantly rolling her eyes at her and appeared impatient when she asked to see some dresses.

The woman who couldn't get over how she was treated returned to the outlet after two months with revenge on her mind. She writes on Chinese Social Media, "After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?"

The woman's social media post garnered a lot of attention, with many taking her side. "This ending is so delightful. I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant," one comment read, via The Straits Times. According to the reports, it took the staff at the store more than 2 hours to count the cash, only for her to leave without getting anything. If you are wondering, then yes she did take inspiration from Julia Roberts' movie Pretty Woman.

Treating customers poorly is unacceptable. Customers also need to respect those who serve us. A waitress on TikTok shared an anecdote to show how one can cope with unfair treatment. The waitress poked fun at a customer by simply wearing a 'poor review' printed on her T-shirt. Daniella Claeys, 24, a server at a restaurant in London, was taken aback when a customer left a nasty review that claimed that she allegedly treated a family like "rubbish" when their baby was crying.

The review read, "We will never be back!!! At this restaurant the staff made us feel so uncomfortable a waitress named Dani suggested the manager to seat us outside on the cold when our baby cried because she had headache, she didn't bother to hide her discomfort and looked at us like we were rubbish we obviously left the restaurant straight away. Very not family friendly atmosphere in there don't bother to go with kids."

The waitress then printed the comment on a white t-shirt and decided to wear that to work.

In the video, Claeys showed off her new work apparel, tucked inside a black apron while she held a server tray behind the bar. "When you get a 1-star review for being a bad waitress so make a top out of it," the overlay text reads. Many took to the video to talk about her hilarious response, "Our generation is so unserious and I love it!! I hope they see this TikTok," writes @deannamoneedysonm while @clarae_21 writes, "I NEED THIS but I don’t think it would fit on the shirt I got a whole essay written about how bad I was."

