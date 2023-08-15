Ron Howard started as a TV actor and became a world-renowned producer after establishing himself as a successful director with critically acclaimed films.

Ron Howard, an accomplished American actor, director, and producer, boasts of a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He initially gained prominence as a young actor in the TV series "The Andy Griffith Show," and later achieved remarkable success in both his acting and directorial ventures.

Ron Howard started his career in entertainment at five, debuting in 1959's "The Journey." He appeared in shows like "The Twilight Zone," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Happy Days," with notable roles in "American Graffiti" (1973) and "The Shootist" (1976). His final major acting role was "Return to Mayberry" (1986). He had cameos in "Scream" (2022) and TV show reunions, and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2013.

Ron Howard donned the director's hat in 1977, debuting with the low-budge action-comedy "Grand Theft Auto." He then directed TV films until his breakthrough came with "Night Shift" (1982), featuring Michael Keaton, Shelley Long, and Henry Winkler. From there, his directorial journey encompassed major films like "Splash" (1984), "Cocoon" (1985), "Willow" (1988), "Parenthood" (1989), and "Apollo 13" (1995). Notably, he helmed "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001), and "Cinderella Man" (2005). Howard tackled "The Da Vinci Code" (2006), "Angels & Demons" (2009), "Rush" (2013), "In the Heart of the Sea" (2015), and "Inferno" (2016).

His acclaimed work "Frost/Nixon" premiered at the 2008 London Film Festival, earning recognition, and won the Austin Film Festival's 2009 Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award. Howard also directed "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (2018), after taking over the reins from previous directors. His range is apparent from diverse movies like "Hillbilly Elegy" (2020) on Netflix and "Thirteen Lives" (2022) on Prime Video. 2022 marked Howard's entry into animation, with "The Shrinking of Treehorn" for Netflix after acquiring the project from Paramount Pictures.

Ron Howard, alongside Brian Grazer, is the co-chairman of Imagine Entertainment, a powerhouse in film and TV production. Noteworthy films under Imagine's banner encompass "Friday Night Lights" (2004), "8 Mile" (2002), and "Inside Deep Throat" (2005). Their influence extends to television with acclaimed series like "24," "Felicity," and the brainchild of Howard, "Arrested Development." Beyond conceptualizing the show Howard also produced and narrated the show, while portraying a fictionalized version of himself. His remarkable contributions were recognized with the National Medal of Arts in 2003.

Ron endorses various charities like,

1. The child empowerment charity Boys & Girls Clubs of America

2. Bring Change 2 Mind mental health advocacy

3. Communities in Schools educational support organization

4. The child and education provision establishment Donors Choose

5. Oceana environmental protection campaign

Ron Howard married writer Cheryl Alley on June 7, 1975, and the couple have four children, including their oldest, Bryce Dallas Howard, who is a well-known actress and director.

Ron and Cheryl made headlines in 2004 when they acquired a 3,000-square-foot apartment in the exclusive Eldorado Building in NYC for $5.6 million. Their commitment to perfection led them to invest several million more in renovations. After initially listing it for $12.5 million in 2017, they adjusted the price to $11.5 million but still couldn't fund a buyer. The couple's NYC real estate portfolio includes a second apartment that they secured in 2002 for $712,000.

In 2014, a significant move saw them selling off their expansive 33-acre estate near a picturesque lake in Greenwich, Connecticut, for an impressive $27.5 million. Their California holdings expanded in 2006, as they secured an ocean-view apartment in Santa Monica for $2.75 million.

