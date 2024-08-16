Vintage coins unknowingly sold at a yard sale returned to family with a special note

This Massachusetts family who sold many items in their yard sale were contacted by one of the sellers later who informed them something that really touched their hearts.

In a world filled with indifference, some stories still manage to restore our faith in humanity. A Massachusetts family recently experienced this after holding a yard sale, when one of the buyers reached out to share something that truly touched their hearts.

The family had unknowingly sold some rare coins worth a lot, along with other items. "We never would have known. We didn't know that stuff was in there and we never would have missed it," Steve Spiewakowski told CBS News. A yard sale customer who had paid $6 for a box of costume jewelry tracked the family down through their realtor and gave the family a small box filled with coins.

"This is what he put in the mailbox. He said they were worth over $200. I don't know the value of these coins," Spiewakowski said.

The return package came with a note, "I just wanted to share a quote with you that has guided me to a richer life," the note read. "Beware of over-concern for money, position, or glory. Some day you will meet a man who cares for none of these things. Then you will know how poor you are. Kipling. He signs off, take care, Mike."

The family never saw Mike, all they know that he is a collector, someone who knows these coins and their worth. "Those are the heroes in the world. They do the right thing because it's the right thing to do," Steve said. "People can be so mean to each other. We forget how nice people can be. I hope he knows what a tremendous impact he's made on a family who's been struggling with their dad's stuff over the last year. It made a big difference with us."

Many took to a Reddit post, where user u/baddspellar posted the image of the box, to commend the stranger for his act of kindness. "It's people like Mike that restores my faith in humanity. This day and age, most people would consider that a major score and not even think about returning them, much less track the family down to give them the items back," writes, u/Top-Inspector8437, while another comment by u/Delicious-Vanilla520 reads, "It’s no small thing to comfort a struggling family. Try to do it sometime, it’s not easy, especially coming from a stranger. People toughen up during hard times. In the family’s own words, the kindness done by Mike comforted them. The coins could have been worth a million - Mikes actions were worth more than the coins, whatever their value."

Others talked about the quote shared by Mike which is originally by Rudyard Kipling, "Kipling's poem "If" has had a permanent spot in my office since 2009 when I first started my career, and when i was in college, it was in my planner. There's always a stanza that helps me find focus and patience during whatever crisis is currently going pear-shaped. Balance is hard to find and harder to keep, it's good to be mindful of what's really important," writes, u/Fortunately_Met.