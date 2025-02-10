ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it

The decision drew widespread criticism on social media and it is understandable why that is the case
PUBLISHED 13 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image credit: YouTube | ABC News Good Morning America)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image credit: YouTube | ABC News Good Morning America)

On “Wheel of Fortune,” and other game shows, some contestants are known to make a comeback from positions where they seem destined to lose. But there are few who can manage to lose even when the odds are stacked up in their favor. Paul Atkinson had the chance to win $1 million and all he needed to do was to get one puzzle right. By the time his turn to guess the phrase came around, only one letter was missing.

He did give the correct answer but still did not clinch victory. The correct answer was “Corner Curio Cabinet” but Atkinson mispronounced the word curio as coo-rio. He didn’t pronounce corner that well either. However, anyone could understand what he was saying. Unfortunately, the showrunners of “Wheel of Fortune” did not think so and decided against awarding him the million-dollar prize, leaving him with $2000 in winnings.

Screenshot of Paul Atkinson with the $1 million wedge. (Image credit: YouTube | ABC News)
Screenshot of Paul Atkinson with the $1 million wedge. (Image credit: YouTube | ABC News)

Speaking about the incident, Atkinson said that nervousness got the better of him. That and the fact that he had never seen the word curio in his life before. “I was so nervous. I’ve got Pat freaking Sajak to my immediate right, I’ve got lights and cameras in my face, I’d never seen the word curio before,” he said in an interview with ABC News. “That was my biggest nightmare. I knew I messed up, I knew something awesome could have happened.”

 

While many fans slammed the show for not awarding the win to Atkinson, some people understood why the showrunners did it. “I can maybe see "curio" being a hard word to pronounce, but "corner" into "cornoh?" I don't think so,” a user called @Bfyobrian12 commented on YouTube. “He didn't even say corner correctly. He completely rushed through it,” quipped another user named @applefan2151.

 

A similar situation unfolded with contestant Renne Durette and it was far more outrageous than Atkinson’s. Renne had solved a puzzle that stated, “Seven Swans A-Swimming” correctly. The only problem was that she pronounced swimming as swimmin’. For people from the south of the country, that’s a widely common way to speak. So when Renne wasn't awarded the win for this reason, several fans were unhappy with the showrunners.

“That’s kind of how I speak being from Florida and I had asked for the G so I knew it was there,” Durette stated in a later interview. An ABC News report stated that the judges did not consider that to be the correct answer since it was spoken in the vernacular. It’s safe to say that fans on social media were not too pleased with how things turned out.

 

“You are right. She should have won and the show should pay her what they owe her regardless of the fact they said the other contestant won. They have the money. I have to give it to her, that no matter what she is a true winner and they didn't take her winning spirits,” one user named @Jessecraft1954 wrote on Youtube. “Pronunciation is enforced on Wheel, pronunciation and spelling both on Jeopardy!. They know this going in. She's not the first and won't be the last,” quipped another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
The decision drew widespread criticism on social media and it is understandable why that is the case
13 minutes ago
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
The day could not have gone any better for the contestant who hit the jackpot on the show.
2 hours ago
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
COSTCO
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
The shopper then went on mission to get her stuff back in 'John Wick' style.
21 hours ago
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
COSTCO
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
There have been several incidents of Costco products not living up to quality standards.
1 day ago
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
1 day ago
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
COSTCO
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
Drew Carey is used to bizarre celebrations, but getting a cold shoulder wasn't something he was prepared for.
2 days ago
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
There have been awkward moments on the show in the past but few can top this one.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
6 days ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
6 days ago