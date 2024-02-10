These Strategies Can Turn Personal Loans Into Financial Tools Instead of a Burden

100 US dollar-banknotes | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

Personal loans have the potential to shape a person's financial and entrepreneurial journey. From consolidating credit card debt to financing significant life events, strategically managing high-interest debt, boosting credit scores, and evading unnecessary fees, personal loans emerge as indispensable instruments.

Hands holding US Dollar bills | Pexels | Photo by Karolina Grabowska

A prevalent use of personal loans involves consolidating high-interest credit card debt. With credit cards averaging an interest rate of 20.72%, personal loans emerge as a more cost-effective alternative with an average interest rate of 11.94%. Securing the lowest rates often requires a credit score above 700. For those in urgent need of debt resolution, expedited options include applying for a loan with a co-signer or co-borrower possessing a favourable credit history, enhancing the likelihood of accessing the most favourable interest rates. This strategic financial move can significantly reduce interest payments, providing a structured approach to managing and eliminating credit card debt. Consolidating debt through a personal loan yields monetary savings by securing a lower interest rate. This translates to reduced monthly out-of-pocket expenses on interest charges and long-term cost savings over the loan's duration.

Person holding fan of US dollar bills | Pexels | Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Leveraging a personal loan to finance substantial expenses, such as a vacation, wedding, or significant medical procedure, offers financial flexibility. Unlike credit cards, personal loans often provide the advantage of securing lower interest rates, potentially resulting in cost savings. The ability to receive funds in cash further enhances negotiation power, enabling borrowers to secure favourable terms for their specific needs.

A shopper hands Chinese money to a vendor at an outdoor market | Getty Images | Photo by Guang Niu

The key objective of a debt consolidation loan is to secure a new loan with an interest rate lower than the current one, thereby reducing overall interest charges. To expedite debt repayment and maximize savings, consider making payments beyond the minimum requirement, potentially saving hundreds or even thousands in interest costs. However, caution is advised to ensure the absence of prepayment fees from the lender. Alternatively, strategies like the debt snowball or debt avalanche method can be explored as effective alternatives, depending on individual debt and financial circumstances.

A stack of 250$ and 1000$ dollar bills, US, 1987 | Getty Images | Photo by Alfred Gescheidt

If your credit card usage nears its limit monthly, escalating your credit utilization ratio, lenders may perceive you as high risk, leading to higher future interest rates. By utilizing personal loans to pay off credit card balances, you mitigate this risk. For those with limited or no credit history, a well-managed personal loan becomes a valuable asset. It contributes to your credit mix and payment history, accounting for 10 per cent and 35 per cent of your credit score, respectively. Elevating your credit score opens doors to more competitive interest rates, reducing the overall cost of future borrowings, whether for a mortgage, car loan, or other financial needs.

Burning 20 Euro bills, London | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Stoddart

In contrast to credit cards that often burden users with additional fees alongside interest charges, select personal lenders such as SoFi and LightStream stand out by waiving mandatory fees. This fee-free approach results in substantial long-term savings. It's crucial to note, however, that this benefit is extended by only a handful of personal loan providers and is typically contingent on possessing an excellent credit history and a stable income source.

Whether aiming to consolidate debt, fund major expenses, enhance credit scores, or avoid fees, strategic use of personal loans can significantly impact one's financial trajectory.