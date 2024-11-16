Billionaire Kylie Jenner's $36 million home has a kitchen that looks surprisingly normal

Although the kitchen makes it look like another family home, Jenner's house is a mansion with top-of-the-line amenities.

Almost all Kardashian and Jenner siblings have gained iconic status among social media influencers and have also built businesses on that popularity. Kylie Jenner was one of the first from the clan to enter the billionaire club and has made a name for her grandiose lifestyle as well. But, when it comes to her kitchen, she likes to keep things simple, and that was evident in a recent post on her Instagram account. Jenner posted a photo of herself and her son Aire Webster, chatting in what looked like a simple family home kitchen.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala | (Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris)

In the photo, the mother-son duo is seen leaning against her marble worktop, which sits atop pristine cream kitchen cabinets. To make it more relatable, the surface was covered in everyday essentials, including a set of knives, a kettle, an air fryer, a silver mixing bowl, and a large cake mixer. It makes perfect sense for fans who already know that Jenner is extremely fond of cooking and enjoys cooking for special occasions such as Thanksgiving.

She even expressed her love for cooking in one of the episodes of "The Kardashians." Jenner said, "I love cooking. I cook for my kids. It brings me so much joy so I’m here to help my sister.”

Kylie and her son | (Image Source: Instagram | @Kyliejenner)

The kitchen that features in one of her latest posts, is part of her family home which is worth $36.5 million, as revealed by Realtor.com. While the kitchen and some of the decor are what make it look like a regular family home, the reality is that it is a mega-mansion that is equipped with top-of-the-class amenities, and understandably so, considering the celeb's massive net worth.

The home has ample room for her cars just next to the tennis court, which is adjacent to the pool, situated in front of a very large movie screen. In addition to that, the walls on the outside are made of glass which opens up to the patio area.

How Wealthy is Kylie?

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner is no longer a billionaire since her net worth came down to somewhere around $680 million in 2024. While this is a dip from her peak when she sat on Forbes’ list of billionaires for two years, it's still a mammoth net worth for a single person. Forbes later revoked her status after discovering that her business, Kylie Cosmetics, was smaller than what the family claimed and accused the entrepreneur of inflating her income.

Jenner was able to amass a significant fortune from her makeup firm Kylie Cosmetics which went on to become a major brand. However, in 2019, Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics, the makeup brand that she founded and built up via Instagram and social media, to beauty giant Coty. This deal valued Kylie Cosmetics at nearly $1.2 billion and backed up Forbes’ previous estimate about her being a billionaire. Apart from her cosmetic brand, she also ventured into the fashion industry and launched Khy, which is known for its Catsuits, which are tight full-sleeve overalls.