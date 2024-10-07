ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag

Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in the queue behind her.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Instagram/Jennifer Garner
Cover Image Source: Instagram/Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has the ability to spark a smile on people's faces. The star took to Instagram to share a simple tip for giving back to the community and it melted people's hearts. In the short video, the actress can be seen filling up a Ziploc bag with everyday items like socks, tissues, granola bars, and toothbrushes before handing them out to people who are homeless. 

"Random act of kindness: gather these essentials in a quart-sized Ziploc bag and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need. Inspired by my kind friend, @whitneyformt," Garner captioned her post. "A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but I like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20, and a smile," she added.

Needless to say, people loved her kind gesture and many even talked about doing the same. "And yet another reason Jennifer Garner is the best!," writes @sarah.ponsart. @julielegateatencio shared her own story, "When my girls were young we used to make these and hang them out. We called them kindness kits! It taught the girls to be kind and compassionate and be grateful for what we had," she writes. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

 

This is not the first time that she has gone out of her way to bring a smile to people's faces. Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in line behind her, after which she left a generous tip for the store's cashier and baristas. In the short clip uploaded on her Instagram story, Garner is seen wearing a face mask at a Starbucks counter where she requests an order. "May I please have a mint tea, Grande?" she asks the cashier.

Image Source: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Image Source: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She then hands the cashier $100 in cash. "And I have a question: If I give you this to pay for the people behind me," she asks, showing some of the cash, "and then this for you guys. So, that’s for you guys. This is just to pay for whoever is behind me. Is that OK?" "Just tell them to 'have a good day!' and pass it on," she adds before turning to the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

 

The star captioned the video, "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness." The video came months after she was seen delivering batches of homemade cookies for doctors and nurses who were helping fight the pandemic. The actress documented her whole experience and uploaded it on Instagram. "For a happy day — show your local First Responders some love," Garner captioned the video. "They are still in the thick of it and miles past burnout." In the video, she is seen making the cookies and individually packing them in small wrappers. Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses!" "Keep going!" she writes in the same post that got many comments and likes.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag
ECONOMY & WORK
Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag
Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in the queue behind her.
2 hours ago
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
COSTCO
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
A British Columbia member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the item.
5 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
Her great-grandfather had first gifted it to her grandmother over 70 years ago.
6 hours ago
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
ECONOMY & WORK
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
Roth sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio.
9 hours ago
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
ECONOMY & WORK
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
Janet Valenti wanted to get the money as anybody would but the unfortunate fate of the ticket barred her from claiming the money for thirty-one years. 
20 hours ago
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
WALMART
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
The customer in a video explained how Walmart is pressuring customers into "downloading the app and getting the membership".
1 day ago
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
ECONOMY & WORK
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
Sadler said while the anchor's job was a dream come true for her, the pay gap was too hard for her to swallow.
2 days ago
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
The notes with printing errors tend to be worth way more than the face value.
2 days ago
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
"I would have went McMissing with extra sauce"
3 days ago
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
ECONOMY & WORK
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
Her low-profile approach also stands in contrast to Bezos’s high-visibility commitments.
4 days ago
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
ECONOMY & WORK
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
In 2022, a Kentucky woman claimed that picking up a dollar bill from the ground nearly killed her.
4 days ago
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
4 days ago
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
ECONOMY & WORK
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
Choe shared the story of his multimillion windfall in an episode of CNBC’s The Filthy Rich Guide.
5 days ago
People left without paying at this Texas grocery store during a snow storm. Then, they returned
ECONOMY & WORK
People left without paying at this Texas grocery store during a snow storm. Then, they returned
The H-E-B grocery store helped hundreds of customers amid a severe snow storm in 2021.
5 days ago
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
The dedicated teacher wanted to see his students through the final exams.
6 days ago
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
ECONOMY & WORK
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
The man told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways
6 days ago
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
6 days ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
7 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
7 days ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
7 days ago