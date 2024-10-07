Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag

Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in the queue behind her.

Jennifer Garner has the ability to spark a smile on people's faces. The star took to Instagram to share a simple tip for giving back to the community and it melted people's hearts. In the short video, the actress can be seen filling up a Ziploc bag with everyday items like socks, tissues, granola bars, and toothbrushes before handing them out to people who are homeless.

"Random act of kindness: gather these essentials in a quart-sized Ziploc bag and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need. Inspired by my kind friend, @whitneyformt," Garner captioned her post. "A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but I like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20, and a smile," she added.

Needless to say, people loved her kind gesture and many even talked about doing the same. "And yet another reason Jennifer Garner is the best!," writes @sarah.ponsart. @julielegateatencio shared her own story, "When my girls were young we used to make these and hang them out. We called them kindness kits! It taught the girls to be kind and compassionate and be grateful for what we had," she writes.

This is not the first time that she has gone out of her way to bring a smile to people's faces. Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in line behind her, after which she left a generous tip for the store's cashier and baristas. In the short clip uploaded on her Instagram story, Garner is seen wearing a face mask at a Starbucks counter where she requests an order. "May I please have a mint tea, Grande?" she asks the cashier.

She then hands the cashier $100 in cash. "And I have a question: If I give you this to pay for the people behind me," she asks, showing some of the cash, "and then this for you guys. So, that’s for you guys. This is just to pay for whoever is behind me. Is that OK?" "Just tell them to 'have a good day!' and pass it on," she adds before turning to the camera.

The star captioned the video, "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness." The video came months after she was seen delivering batches of homemade cookies for doctors and nurses who were helping fight the pandemic. The actress documented her whole experience and uploaded it on Instagram. "For a happy day — show your local First Responders some love," Garner captioned the video. "They are still in the thick of it and miles past burnout." In the video, she is seen making the cookies and individually packing them in small wrappers. Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses!" "Keep going!" she writes in the same post that got many comments and likes.