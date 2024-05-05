Viral Video Reveals the Reality of Trucking Wages That is Making Drivers Switch Careers

Truck drivers switching careers! Man on TikTok unveils the outrageous pay offer for a 2K mile trucking job

Truckers are crucial for the economy for their role in the supply chain to make sure that products reach retail stores and goods are delivered across the country to fulfill orders on e-commerce platforms. Although there is always plenty of work in trucking, most of the drivers are switching careers due to various struggles they face. As per the numbers revealed in the 2021 article in The Guardian, "Annual turnover at big trucking employers averaged 94% between 1995 and 2017". Now a TikToker @truckershaderoom has shared a video exposing the reality of the wages that truck drivers earn and it has gone viral with 4.1 million views. The video starts with the man showing a job offer for a trucking job on the TruckSmarter app. He was not convinced and further says, "Y’all, look at this ol’ dumba** sh*t right here, picking up over there in Florida going way over there to motherf*cking Phoenix, Arizona." He goes on telling the details i.e. "30,000 pounds, 2,100 miles for motherf*cking $3,200. You mean to tell me you want me to go way to motherf*cking Phoenix, Arizona for motherf*cking $1.49 a mile? These people tripping for real, man."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@truckershaderoom

The man explains to his viewers that the job involves an operational cost of $1,008.93 and fuel costs of $1,349.30. Seeing the diversification. He loses his calm and says, "That’s all the money gone right there. You gotta subtract your food, and it weighs 30,000 pounds, so I’m figuring you’re gonna spend about $1,600 on fuel on this load. That’s crazy". He later thinks of negotiating the price and calls the company and asks the representative to up the wage to at least $7,000 to $8,000. The person on the call only offers him $3,400 as the maximum rate hike prompting him to disconnect the call before saying, "All right, enjoy your day. Somebody’s gonna take that ol’ dumba** load."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@truckershaderoom

The comments section was filled with netizens sharing their experiences with @Lalita La Bandita commenting, "I wouldn’t carry an envelope to phoenix driving a Tesla for $3200!". @Travis added, "The patel accents tell you everything you need to know! Good luck even getting paid the $3400". @Picklefries42 said, "Lmao they paying 2152 miles, that straight from Tampa to Phoenix, not even including going to NC". @Jake the snake remarked, "If all the truckers stand together all will be fixed. The haulers own the power". @aquariunshmeat2 commented, "I need to learn how to be a broker, I’ll give y’all all the profit I’ll jus keep $50 and im a local truck driver".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@truckershaderoom

@chri$22 commented, "The accent told me everything I needed to know". @xJRTorres commented, "My pops has been a trucker since he was 18 back in 97, he been struggling like crazy for the past year and a half. The worst the industry has been he says". @Faith asked, "Am I missing something? They never told you you had to go to a whole other state before even heading over to AZ. So, isn’t the cost of operating going up & your take home less than the 800?". @Zee Amóre commented, "I need atleast 10k. I'm not a truck driver or pursuing it. Is that the right price?".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@truckershaderoom

Another trucker Tim Clemons expressed to the Guardian saying, "This used to be a great job. I provide a valuable service to this country. It would be nice if we weren’t looked down upon like trash."

Follow @truckershaderoom for more truck-driving advice and updates.