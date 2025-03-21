ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look

The creator flagged the warning on a version that is issued in case of pesticides.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video showing the two cans and the labels (Cover image source: TikTok | @peggybolton)
Screenshots from the creator's video showing the two cans and the labels (Cover image source: TikTok | @peggybolton)

Walmart has been a retail chain trusted as one where customers can grab good quality products for lower prices compared to other brands, and for that, it even launched the Great Value line. However, the rise of social media has dented this perception, and the brand has recently been called out on TikTok for declining quality standards on several occasions. The mistrust for Walmart’s Great Value brand was sparked again as consumers found out that the label was selling two different versions of 'canned corn'. One creator, Peggy Bolton (@peggybolton), created an uproar with a video in which she claimed that one of the versions could contain potentially deadly chemicals. 

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Unsplash| Photo by Marques Thomas)

In the video, the creator showed her viewers that Walmart was selling two different versions of the same Great Value product. She showed that they had entirely different labels on their packaging as well. “The fact that so many of us have both cans of corn in our pantry, says that this change happened pretty recently," Bolton said.

Screenshots showing the creator with the two cans (Image source: TikTok/@peggybolton)
Screenshots showing the creator with the two cans (Image source: TikTok/@peggybolton)

She then explained that while the cans looked the same, there were some subtle differences in the labels. “First of all, the calories doubled,” she said showing that the normal can contains 45 calories and the other had 90 calories. "Almost everything in the nutritional labels doubled," Bolton added. She then read out the ingredients list which said “corn, water, salt," on both cans. However, in the second can with 90 calories, the label clearly mentioned that it was "a product of Thailand". This was followed by a "California Warning" which according to the creator was an indicator that it had pesticides and chemicals that may be used in Thailand. 

Screenshots showing the different labels (Image source: TikTok/@peggybolton)
Screenshots showing the different labels (Image source: TikTok/@peggybolton)

According to The US Sun, it is a Proposition 65 warning, that informs people if a product carries a chemical that could cause cancer, birth defects, or other harmful consequences. Bolton further showed that the brand had removed the "It’s Great For You" label from the second can sparking further speculation.

Screenshots showing the label and the explanation (Image source: TikTok/@peggybolton)
Screenshots showing the label and the explanation (Image source: TikTok/@peggybolton)

With a screenshot of the company’s website on her screen, Bolton explained that the “Great For you” label is an indicator of good nutrition, and it is added only to products that “met rigorous nutrition criteria"  from the "2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Institute of Medicine (IOM).” “So, you might wanna check your corn,” Bolton warned in the end, cautioning viewers that the foreign-sourced can could contain cancer-causing chemicals.

@peggybolton Dodge Dart problems Headlights BCM #Dodge #Headlights #Fuse #CheapFix also #FU #AutoZoneGuy ♬ original sound - Peggy Bolton

 

Walmart's response

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to CBS affiliate WBNS, that the brand was selling two different versions of Great Value canned corn. It was clarified that the company needed to outsource the product to keep up with the rising demand. Thus, when the same product comes from different suppliers it sometimes requires different labeling.

 

“In order to ensure adequate supply of important everyday items, sometimes it is necessary to source from different suppliers to meet the customer demand,” the Walmart spokesperson told WBNS. According to the news outlet, the warning label is applied on cans due to the different packaging or production process. While the labels are only required in California, such cans show up in other states as well, WBNS reported.

For more updates and videos, follow Peggy Bolton (@peggybolton) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look
NEWS
Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look
The creator flagged the warning on a version that is issued in case of pesticides.
5 hours ago
Ken Jennings had a 74-game winning streak as 'Jeopardy' player — until he made one silly mistake
NEWS
Ken Jennings had a 74-game winning streak as 'Jeopardy' player — until he made one silly mistake
The answer that brought down Jennings was a shocker and people let out a collective gasp.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' models once hosted the show — while Drew Carey sweetly presented the prizes
NEWS
'Price is Right' models once hosted the show — while Drew Carey sweetly presented the prizes
Announcer George Gray was also following orders from the models alongside Carey.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
The guest had also conducted her own research for which she was commended by the expert.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
The guest was shocked to learn how much the watch could have been with the original parts.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
The complaints against Walmart's Great Value products aren't slowing down.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
The host and the contestant danced away as the audience kept cheering them on.
1 day ago
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
COSTCO
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
There were many who loved it but then there were those who had complaints.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
Turns out Drew Carey is quite the impressionist as he nailed the "get to the choppa" line.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
The guest, who bought the item from a thrift store because it was pretty, was left in shock by the appraisal.
2 days ago
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
NEWS
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
Making his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Carey shared a few insights from the show.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
The magnificent piece of jewelry from Marcus & Co. carried much more than just emotional value.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
The player also brought his wife on the stage to cheer him as he played for a hefty prize.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
He also displayed the same expertise and ease to bounce back while solving puzzles.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
Carey was working with the contestant all along telling him to go higher and lower.
4 days ago
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
NEWS
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
The round features four players bidding for items on the stage; however, not all of them get picked to enter the final games.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
NEWS
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
The co-founders of Bubbly Blaster made a clean pitch and bagged an easy deal from two Sharks.
4 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
NEWS
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
The host himself and models on the show have been involved in such gaffes from time to time.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The guest who inherited a Fern Coppedge painting from her grandfather was blown away by its true value.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
5 days ago