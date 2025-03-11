ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey finally shows off his golf skills and surprised all the viewers

The host did it effortlessly even though he had suffered an injury and wasn't at his best.
Even though he's just the host of "The Price Is Right," Drew Carey does step up to help contestants out with games thanks to his experience. Having spent decades observing players make it and crash out of games, Carey himself has become quite good at some of them. In fact, he has mastered a game called "Hole-In-One (or Two)" which requires some golfing skills. He even demonstrated his prowess by guaranteeing a hole-in-one despite not being 100% fit.

Screenshot showing Carey taking the shot (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey taking the shot (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

It happened when a contestant named Janine joined Carey on stage to play the Hole-In-One game. The classic game revolves around putting on a miniature golf-style turf board with six markings equidistant from the circular area around the hole.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Before making the shot, the player can see six grocery items that they must order based on their price from least to most expensive. With each guess, a flag carrying the price of the item is placed beside a white marking from the start to the one closest to the hole. After the pricing is done, each of the flags is flipped one by one, revealing the prices of the items. If the contestants arrange all the items in the correct order, they get to play the easy shot from the sixth marking. However, the moment a cheaper item comes after an expensive item, the pricing game stops, and the player has to make the shot from the marking where the correct run of guesses ended. For instance, if players place only two items in increasing order and get the third one wrong, they must make the shot from the second marking.

Screenshot showing the grocery items for Janine (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the grocery items for Janine (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

To win the game, the contestant has to land the ball in the hole in a maximum of two shots. If they successfully do it, they win the grand prize, which is typically a brand-new car. If they fail to make the putt, they lose everything. In Janine's game, she had to price a box of dust-free chalk, dried plums, a pack of frozen tilapia, a pain relief gel, a bag of all-purpose flour, and some allergy medication. She played the game swiftly and placed the chalk, the flour, the tilapia, dried plums, allergy relief, and pain reliever in respective order. 

Her pricing skills landed her bang in the middle as she got only three items in the correct order. In the game, it is customary for the host to take the shot first and show the player how it's done. Carey, who has done it several times, went in with full confidence that he would make the hole in one. He even walked up to the camera and guaranteed that he would do it despite his shoulder not being at his full potential after an injury. 

Screenshot showing Carey issuing a challenge (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey issuing a challenge (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

The host stood on as he confidently took the shot from the furthest point on the board after explaining the technique to Janine. When he took the shot, the ball went straight into the hole. Carey did a mic drop as he threw the golf club on the board and jokingly walked off the set. 

 

Janine followed the footsteps of the host and sunk her shot on her very first attempt as well. This meant that the contestant had won a brand new car, and the host won the respect of the fans.

