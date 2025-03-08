ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect

In his free time during the commercial breaks, the host likes to bust out some moves.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey dancing on The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey dancing on The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Drew Carey has been the host of "The Price is Right" for almost three decades, but that isn't all that he did for all those years. He also had a stint on a dance reality show, "Dancing With the Stars," which didn't end well. But that didn't deter Carey from occasionally showing off his dance moves on the show, be it during celebrations or to participate in TikTok trends.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey dancing with the audience (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey dancing with the audience (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

A montage posted on the official YouTube page of “The Price Is Right” highlighted Carey’s undeniable enthusiasm for dancing. The compilation showed him dancing his heart out in various episodes, proving that he's always ready to shake a leg. From pulling off the viral "Gangnam Style" routine to performing ballet, Carey is clearly unafraid to let loose on stage.

Screenshot showing Carey doing the Gangnam Style
Screenshot showing Carey doing the Gangnam Style (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

He’s often seen dancing with contestants, jumping around, or even twerking, all while effortlessly holding onto his microphone. Moreover, beyond his dance skills, Carey’s willingness to embrace the fun makes him a unique game show host. His willingness to join contestants in their most bizarre celebrations keeps the energy on the sets high.

Screenshot showing Carey having fun
Screenshot showing Carey having fun (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Thus, the host takes advantage of commercial breaks to hold on to this energy. Both the live audience and fans at home seemed to love Carey's moves. "Drew looks so much happier now, it warms by heart to see him up there dancing and jumping around with a big smile on his face," commented one fan on the show's clip. 

 

Carey’s love for dancing isn’t new, and it certainly isn’t limited to him dancing alone. He and the show’s crew also participated in viral dance trends. One particularly popular clip featured Carey dancing alongside “The Price Is Right” announcer George Gray and models Amber Lancaster and James O’Halloran.

@amberlancaster007 So grateful for a cast that puts up with my shenanigans 😜 @The Price Is Right #lunchbreak #groupdancetrend #somebodythatiusedtoknow ♬ origineel geluid - CDK COMPANY

 

Set to Gotye’s hit song "Somebody That I Used to Know”, the video started with the four posing dramatically before breaking out into synchronized dance moves. James O’Halloran took center stage with lunges and dynamic movements while Carey, Gray, and Lancaster each got their moment to groove. This wasn't the first time Drew Carey had displayed his dance skills. Beyond his fun moments on “The Price Is Right”, Carey also took his dancing to a more competitive stage. He participated in “Dancing with the Stars”, proving that his passion for dance goes beyond impromptu moves on set.

However, he later admitted in an interview with TODAY that balancing “The Price Is Right” and “Dancing with the Stars” at the same time was incredibly challenging. “I would have done a lot better in all my dances,” Carey said, reflecting on his time in the competition. “It takes full concentration.”

 

He expressed regret over not taking a hiatus from “The Price Is Right" to focus on rehearsals, believing that he could have performed better if he had been able to dedicate more time to training. All in all, it's clear that Carey’s love for dancing hasn’t faded. Whether he’s showing off random moves or joining in on viral dance trends, his enthusiasm remains contagious.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
Harvey never loses a chance to show off dance moves alongside contestants on the stage.
5 hours ago
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
NEWS
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
While the audience got to witness the moves live, viewers at home praised White's performance as well.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
“For the first 30 seconds, the Sharks were in disbelief. All they kept saying was, ‘You gotta be kidding me," Wang said later.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
NEWS
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
The multitalented model whipped out some convincing riffs from an electric guitar.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
NEWS
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
In his free time during the commercial breaks, the host likes to bust out some moves.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
The dance fitness brand has since gained popularity in schools, especially during their assembly, as a way of exercising.
10 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
The Boston-based nurse sought $100,000 for 10% equity in her company, Tranquilo, a baby-care product.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
Sometimes, the true worth of an item goes beyond its monetary value, and "Antiques Roadshow" is all about that.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
In the end the model and the host laughed it off but fans were not so happy.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
The guest who saw an opportunity to get his old painting evaluated was shocked to learn its value.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans called out Pat Sajak for 'influencing' a child to 'gamble' his money away
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans called out Pat Sajak for 'influencing' a child to 'gamble' his money away
The fans slammed Sajak on X (formerly Twitter) and called him out for double standards.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows off his slick dance moves and it's seriously impressive
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows off his slick dance moves and it's seriously impressive
This wasn't the first time that Harvey won hearts with his moves on the show alongside contestants.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a near perfect split after winning car in wild TV moment
NEWS
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a near perfect split after winning car in wild TV moment
The exuberant celebration of the elderly contestant had the host Drew Carey worried.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a Mini Cooper but all fans had the same complaint: "Anyone else think..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a Mini Cooper but all fans had the same complaint: "Anyone else think..."
There was also controversy over an answer and the contestant kept yelling for judges to count it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief by his wife's 'pool boy' answer: "He looked so..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief by his wife's 'pool boy' answer: "He looked so..."
Harvey's mother in law helped him recover by coming up with a more popular answer.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant plays it safe only to realize she missed out on a Porsche in painful TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant plays it safe only to realize she missed out on a Porsche in painful TV moment
The player got "tempted" in one of the trickiest games and chose to take the "sure thing."
2 days ago
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
"I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer said.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
The host of Price Is Right likes to bust some moves during the commercial breaks.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
The player's pronunciation of the word cost her big money on the show and fans were furious
3 days ago