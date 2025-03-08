'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect

In his free time during the commercial breaks, the host likes to bust out some moves.

Drew Carey has been the host of "The Price is Right" for almost three decades, but that isn't all that he did for all those years. He also had a stint on a dance reality show, "Dancing With the Stars," which didn't end well. But that didn't deter Carey from occasionally showing off his dance moves on the show, be it during celebrations or to participate in TikTok trends.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey dancing with the audience (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

A montage posted on the official YouTube page of “The Price Is Right” highlighted Carey’s undeniable enthusiasm for dancing. The compilation showed him dancing his heart out in various episodes, proving that he's always ready to shake a leg. From pulling off the viral "Gangnam Style" routine to performing ballet, Carey is clearly unafraid to let loose on stage.

Screenshot showing Carey doing the Gangnam Style (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

He’s often seen dancing with contestants, jumping around, or even twerking, all while effortlessly holding onto his microphone. Moreover, beyond his dance skills, Carey’s willingness to embrace the fun makes him a unique game show host. His willingness to join contestants in their most bizarre celebrations keeps the energy on the sets high.

Screenshot showing Carey having fun (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Thus, the host takes advantage of commercial breaks to hold on to this energy. Both the live audience and fans at home seemed to love Carey's moves. "Drew looks so much happier now, it warms by heart to see him up there dancing and jumping around with a big smile on his face," commented one fan on the show's clip.

Carey’s love for dancing isn’t new, and it certainly isn’t limited to him dancing alone. He and the show’s crew also participated in viral dance trends. One particularly popular clip featured Carey dancing alongside “The Price Is Right” announcer George Gray and models Amber Lancaster and James O’Halloran.

Set to Gotye’s hit song "Somebody That I Used to Know”, the video started with the four posing dramatically before breaking out into synchronized dance moves. James O’Halloran took center stage with lunges and dynamic movements while Carey, Gray, and Lancaster each got their moment to groove. This wasn't the first time Drew Carey had displayed his dance skills. Beyond his fun moments on “The Price Is Right”, Carey also took his dancing to a more competitive stage. He participated in “Dancing with the Stars”, proving that his passion for dance goes beyond impromptu moves on set.

However, he later admitted in an interview with TODAY that balancing “The Price Is Right” and “Dancing with the Stars” at the same time was incredibly challenging. “I would have done a lot better in all my dances,” Carey said, reflecting on his time in the competition. “It takes full concentration.”

He expressed regret over not taking a hiatus from “The Price Is Right" to focus on rehearsals, believing that he could have performed better if he had been able to dedicate more time to training. All in all, it's clear that Carey’s love for dancing hasn’t faded. Whether he’s showing off random moves or joining in on viral dance trends, his enthusiasm remains contagious.