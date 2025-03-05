'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show

The host of Price Is Right likes to bust some moves during the commercial breaks.

Before taking over as the host of "The Price is Right," Drew Carey was already an established comedian who had also appeared in movies. Even as the iconic host of the popular game show, Carey sometimes brings out one of his many talents to show an entirely different side of his personality behind the scenes. In one such instance, he even staged a dance-off with five contestants during a break, creating a viral moment.

Screenshot showin Carey dancing with the players (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

A clip shared on social media showed Carey's love of dancing through the years. In a compilation, Carey can be seen showing off all kinds of moves, from "Gangnam Style" to a ballet.

Carey isn't always dancing by himself, and he is often joined by contestants as well. This was seen when Carey showed his talent with five girls dancing around him. In the clip shared on YouTube, Carey is seen facing off with a contestant on stage while dancing. While the two went toe-to-toe in the beginning, the contestant outdid the host by performing a stunning handstand. The move shocked Carey and the others, and the host went on to give the dancer a high five.

Screenshots showing Carey dancing with the players (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

As the other players around him continued to groove, another contestant tried to do the worm to gain Carey's appreciation. She then executed a perfect split in the middle of the stage. The clip ended with Carey dancing with the players on stage as the camera panned away from them.

This wasn't the first time Carey impressed the show's fans with his dancing moves. The host once took TikTok by storm after performing a viral dancing trend along with the other members of "The Price Is Right." The clip was shared by one of the show's models, Amber Lancaster, who was also the creator of the video. The cast members of the show were inspired by a social media trend that was created by the Dutch dance troupe, CDK Company. The group danced to Gotye's Grammy-winning song, "Somebody That I Used to Know", in the video, which has over 18 million views on YouTube.

In their version of the trend, announcer George Gray, Amber, fellow model James O'Halloran, and Carey take the spotlight one by one to perform a signature step. While others busted out funny-looking moves, Carey took a different approach, relying on his facial expressions.

The host sat right in front of the camera doing nothing but grooving his head to the music while making funny faces. The viral video ended with all four co-stars performing the different moves simultaneously.

“So grateful for a cast that puts up with my lunch break shenanigans 😜,” Lancaster wrote in the caption of the TikTok video. While the cast had fun shooting the video, fans had a blast watching it. "Drew standing facing the stage sign like he was in time out. 🤣" @auntsara4 commented, referring to one of Carey's moves. "Watched 4 times so I could appreciate each of you equally," another loving fan, @plzdontbuythat added.